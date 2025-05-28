Chelsea and Real Betis will clash in the final of the 2024/2045 UEFA Europa Conference League

The fourth-ever final of the third-tier competition will be held at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland

Opta's Supercomputer has predicted the winner of the match, and the advantage tilts towards the English side

Chelsea and Real Betis are set to clash in the final of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League, as both teams look forward to ending their season with a silverware.

Chelsea will play in the UEFA Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League, while Betis will play Europa League after finishing sixth in La Liga.

Chelsea players during their final training ahead of the Conference League final against Real Betis. Photo by Jane Barlow.

Source: Getty Images

Tonight's final will be the fourth in the history of the competition, which started in the 2021/22 season with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma as the inaugural winner.

West Ham and Olympiacos were the winners in 2023 and 2024. All three previous winners have defeated Fiorentina in the final. The Italian club almost reached a fourth final but lost to Betis in the semi-final.

Chelsea could become the first club to win all UEFA’s club competitions if they win tonight, having won two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues, and two Cup Winners' Cups.

Supercomputer predicts Betis vs Chelsea

The two sides will battle for the second UEFA club trophy of the season at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland, at 8 pm GMT+1 tonight.

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the encounter, with the competition’s most expensive team, Chelsea, heavily backed to win.

Opta's Supercomputer gave Chelsea a 51.1% chance of winning in 90 minutes after 10,000 pre-game simulations, while the Spanish team was given a 25.4% chance, with 23.5% of the simulations going to extra time or possibly penalties.

The Blues have a high hurdle to scale regardless as English teams have lost their last nine finals against Spanish teams in major European finals.

Manuel Pellegrini passes instructions to Antony during Real Betis' training before the UEFA Europa Conference League final. Photo by Aitor Alcade.

Source: Getty Images

Maresca speaks ahead of final

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca spoke to the media shortly after the team landed in Wroclaw yesterday and claimed that his team are out to win the trophy at any cost.

“The message over the last 48 hours has been, ‘We did something important [qualifying for the Champions League], but if we want to confirm that we are becoming an important club again, we need to show the desire to win the game and the trophy',” he said as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

“So it’s job done [in the Premier League], fantastic, and we’re happy. But tomorrow is a different game, a final, and we want to win at any cost.”

Maresca throws shade at Chelsea's doubters

Legit.ng reported that Enzo Maresca jabbed Chelsea’s doubters after his team beat Nottingham Forest on the final day to secure Champions League football next season.

The manager admitted that he was aware that critics questioned his team's mentality to beat Forest at City Ground and hence gave a big expletive to all of them.

