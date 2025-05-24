The home of Super Eagles star Bright Osayi-Samuel was burgled in Turkey amid his impending transfer to the English Premier League

The defender was previously involved in a physical altercation with opposition fans following Fenerbahce’s win over Trabzonspor in the Turkish league in March 2024

Osayi-Samuel was also part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification Group C matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s time at Fenerbahce may be coming to an end following a burglary at his home in Istanbul on Thursday night, May 22.

The 27-year-old was present during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

He has since filed a report with local police, who have launched an investigation per Milliyet.

The theft may be linked to a previous altercation with Trabzonspor fans during a Turkish league match in March 2024.

Fenerbahce currently sit second in the Turkish Super Lig with 81 points from 34 matches, trailing leaders Galatasaray, who have 89 points.

Bright Osayi-Samuel delivered a strong performance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification Group C matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, helping the Super Eagles earn four points and marking his 22nd appearance for the national team.

Osayi-Samuel eyes Premier League return

Nigeria international Bright Osayi-Samuel has expressed his desire to return to the Premier League after four years away.

According to Fotomac, the 27-year-old has already begun moving some of his belongings to England.

2025 FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are reportedly leading the race to sign the right-back, with reports suggesting a €4 million-per-season deal on a four-and-a-half-year contract has been agreed.

The 27-year-old previously played for Queens Park Rangers before making a €500,000 move to Istanbul in 2021.

Osayi-Samuel declined to renew his contract with Fenerbahçe, despite pressure from newly appointed coach José Mourinho.

He scored seven goals in 176 appearances for the Yellow-Navy Blues during his time at the club per Transfermarkt.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the robbery at Bright Osayi-Samuel burglary at his home in Istanbul. Read below:

Ossy Enukeme said:

"Normally...e no pass those Guys wey he beat for pitch last season 😂.

"Na them, no doubt. Make the police investigate."

Edmund Ebiware Opori wrote:

"It's high time he leaves Turkey, remember his brawl with fans last year."

Saheed Olawale added:

"Unknown gunmen in Turkey, when is not somewhere where their national colour is green, white, green."

Okoro Onyekachi said:

"Na those guys wey him beat wetin no good last season for inside Pitch, your days are numbered in Turkey bro."

Brown Simon wrote:

"Eehnn, Abeg make dem try investigate those guys wey him beat for pitch that time."

Emeka Benedict added:

"Unknown gunmen don get branch for turkey too."

Honourable Sunday Amure said:

"Same Osimehn turkey....that's not good enough."

Osayi-Samuel escapes penalty after altercation with Trabzonspor fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fenerbahce defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has been absolved of any wrongdoing in the aftermath of his altercation with Trabzonspor fans in March 2024.

Initially charged with misconduct by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) along with two of his teammates, Osayi-Samuel faced the possibility of disciplinary action.

The 26-year-old Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) silver medalist has now been cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.

