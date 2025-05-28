Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to face Ghana in the Unity Cup

Nigeria's national team will take on rivals Black Stars in a Jollof derby at the Gtech Community Stadium

The winner of today's match will face Jamaica, which beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in the other semi-final

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup for the 2025 Unity Cup semi-final match against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Chelle, who claimed the tournament will be to give opportunities to new players, invited 10 players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), with top stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman missing out.

Eric Chelle arrives at Super Eagles' team hotel in preparation for Unity Cup. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria and Ghana will meet for the 57th time in their 74-year-long rivalry with bragging rights at stake and a chance to play Jamaica in the final, after they beat their Caribbean rivals 3-2 yesterday.

Chelle announces Super Eagles lineup

As seen on Super Eagles' X page, the Franco-Malian announced his starting 11 for the crucial match.

Chelle opted for his favoured 4-3-1-2 formation with Stanley Nwabali in goal, while Igoh Ogbu partners Semi Ajayi in central defence. Sodiq Ismaila and Bruno Onyemaechi are on full-back duties.

Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka and Nigeria Tornadoes midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha will pull strings in midfield, while Samuel Chukwueze will operate behind the strikers.

The manager opted for Scottish Premiership top scorer Cyriel Dessers and Remo Stars forward Sikiru Alimi as the two men up top to take on the Black Stars.

New defender Felix Agu takes a place on the bench after becoming eligible to play for Nigeria, following the confirmation of the German FA and FIFA clearing his nationality switch.

Nigeria XI vs Ghana: Stanley Nwabali; Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu, Sodiq Ismaila, Bruno Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Frank Onyeka; Sikiru Alimi, Samuel Chukwueze, Cyriel Dessers.

Subs: Maduka Okoye, Waliu Ojetoye, Ahmed Musa, Tolu Arokodare, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Junior Nduka, Nathan Tella, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Felix Agu, Collins Ugwueze, Saviour Isaac.

Super Eagles stars Ahmed Musa and Frank Onyeka in training for Unity Cup match vs Ghana. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

Ghana's team vs Nigeria

Rivals Ghana also confirmed the lineup selected by head coach Otto Addo for the match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, via their X page, with top star Jordan Ayew leading the team out as captain.

Ghana XI vs Nigeria: Benjamin Asare, Gideon Mensah, Stephan Ambrosius, Aaron Essel, Mamudu Kamaradini, Razak Simpson, Abdul Samed Salis, Majeed Ashimeru, Christopher Bonsu Bash, Jordan Ayew ©, Kwame Opoku.

Subs: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Anang Joseph, Ebenezer Annan, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abu Francis, Abdul Aziz Issah, Lawrence Agyekum, Brandon Thomas Asante, Fuseini Mohammed.

Chelle explains Osimhen, Lookman snub

Legit.ng reported that Chelle explained why he dropped Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman from the Super Eagles’ 23-man squad for the 2025 Unity Cup.

The former Mali national team manager claims the tournament is to assess more players and give first-team opportunities ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier in September.

