In a dramatic final day of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Chelsea and Newcastle United have secured Champions League qualification, while Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa fell agonizingly short.

A huge moment for the Blues, manager and ownership to return after two seasons out of Europe's elite competition.

Chelsea clinched a vital 1-0 victory over Forest at the City Ground, with Levi Colwill's 50th-minute goal proving decisive.

Although Newcastle United lost at home to Everton, the Magpies also picked a ticket to the top European competition, thanks to Manchester United's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Source: Legit.ng