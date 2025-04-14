The Nigeria Football Federation have reacted to widespread reports that they owed the late Christian Chukwu

Chukwu passed away on Saturday at 74, and during the mourning, it emerged that he is owed by the NFF

He managed the Super Eagles between 2003 and 2005, during which time he was owed $128,000 in wages

The Nigeria Football Federation have denied owing the late Christian Chukwu after reports emerged following his death that the federation owed him unpaid wages.

Nigeria’s first captain to lift the Africa Cup of Nations in the 1980 tournament on home soil passed away on Saturday, and tributes poured in for the Nigerian football legend.

However, during the mourning, multiple reports resurfaced on social media, including from BBC, which was published in 2008, alleged that the NFF owed the late manager $128,000 (₦205 million) in unpaid wages.

The report alleged that the debt had been owed since 2006, and despite persistent demands from the legendary defender, it was not paid until his death on Saturday.

The Chairman, as he was fondly referred to, coached the Super Eagles between 2003 and 2005 and led the team to a third-place finish at AFCON 2004 in Tunisia.

NFF deny owing Chukwu

The Nigeria Football Federation have kicked against the widespread reports that they owe the former captain and coach unpaid wages up to ₦205 million.

The NFF, through the general secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, denied the accusations of indebtedness in an official statement and noted previous efforts to settle all debts owed.

“There is no record in the NFF of any outstanding indebtedness to ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu,” the statement reads.

“During the first term of the Board headed by Mr. Amaju Pinnick, a committee was set up to diligently peruse the papers of coaches who were being owed, even from previous NFF administrations.

“That committee was given the clear mandate to verify all debts and ensure that the coaches being owed were paid immediately. There is certainly no record of indebtedness to him in the NFF.”

The federation noted the duration of his employment as the head coach and when he was relieved but strongly denied owing him the said amount.

Sanusi added that if anyone can provide concrete evidence of indebtedness to Chukwu or any other coach in the past two decades, the federation is ready to settle it immediately.

“As a credible organization that is very much alive to its responsibilities, if we are confronted with any genuine document of indebtedness to any coach, we will offset the debt immediately,” he concluded.

Score Nigeria reported in January that the NFF also owed the current Super Eagles players as far back as 2019 but paid 10% in January ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

NFF pays tribute to Christian Chukwu

Legit.ng reported that the NFF paid tribute to Chukwu after the historic captain of the Nigerian national team sadly passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

The federation also paid tribute to his 1980 AFCON-winning teammate Charles Bassey, who died on the same day, making nine members of the squad to have passed away.

