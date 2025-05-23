Manchester United are reportedly planning a massive squad overhaul this summer after their poor season.

United's season ended after losing the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao

The club have reportedly put every player up for sale this summer as they plan to rebuild towards next season

Manchester United have reportedly put every player in the team up for sale as they plan a massive overhaul of the squad after their worst season in recent history.

The Red Devils dreamt of finishing their season on a high note with the UEFA Europa League final, but lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at San Mames in Bilbao.

According to Mirror UK, missing out on next season’s UEFA Champions League will cost the team about £100 million in revenue, thus leading to drastic decisions.

According to The Telegraph, one of the drastic measures is that the club will axe a further 200 staff today, having cut many jobs since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took over as minority owner.

This will also impact the future of the players as none of the current squad is deemed untouchable, including captain Bruno Fernandes and players signed in recent windows.

Legit.ng looks at the six players the club must harshly part ways with this summer as they plan a massive overhaul.

Players Man Utd must sell this summer

1. Bruno Fernandes

Many United fans may not agree because they value him as their best player, but the Portuguese magnifico should be one of the first names out of the door this summer. Thankfully, he could fetch them a decent amount to increase their summer spending.

His performances in top matches, particularly when the stakes are high, are questionable, and his speech of “having options” after losing the Europa League final is unworthy of a captain. Amid the cost-cutting, getting a transfer fee and getting his £350,000 per week wages off the books will do a lot for the club.

2. Marcus Rashford

Rashford was the first victim of Ruben Amorim’s changes at Manchester United, and the lack of concrete offers because of his hefty wages was why he took a pay cut to join Unai Emery's Aston Villa on loan in January.

The Mancunian-born England international will leave the club this summer and the club should hasten his departure to recoup their valuation of £40 million and get his £350,000 per week wages off the books.

3. Jadon Sancho

Sancho clashed with Erik ten Hag and was ostracised from the squad. He joined Chelsea on a season-long loan last summer with an option to make the deal permanent, but it looks increasingly unlikely that the Blues will make the deal permanent.

Chelsea will reportedly pay a penalty fee of £5 million if they send him back to Old Trafford. He is one of the club's highest earners, and they should already be finding other options if he won't stay at Stamford Bridge permanently.

4. Alejandro Garnacho

The Argentine starlet has built a reputation of falling short of disciplinary standards and with the club needing money, he, as an academy star represents pure profit and the club should cash in. His statement questioning Ruben Amorim and casting doubts over his future are further proofs that he should be sold.

5. Rasmus Hojlund

Ten Hag spent £72 million to sign the Danish forward, and it has been one of the worst transfers in United’s history in recent times. Hojlund has failed to deliver on all levels and should be sold amid interest from Serie A clubs.

6. Luke Shaw

The England international left-back has been at Old Trafford for 11 years and missed about half of that due to injuries. He has played just 12 times this season and with a contract that runs till 2027, United should count their losses and part ways with him.

7. Andre Onana

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has failed to deliver two seasons into his £47.2 million move from Inter Milan and has been involved in several high-profile errors. United would need to sell him for a significant fee to avoid financial breaches.

8. Casemiro

The legendary midfielder has a contract until the summer of 2026 with an option of a further 12 months. However, the Red Devils should move him on this summer and give rise to young midfielders to take charge, and also get his £300,000 per week wages off the books.

Honourable mentions: Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount.

Amorim reacts to Man Utd's defeat

Legit.ng reported that Ruben Amorim reacted to Manchester United’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur, which closed their poor season catastrophically.

The former Sporting Lisbon manager claimed that he shared in the pain of the fans but was adamant that his team were the better side in the game and should have won.

