Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has called on Nigerians to rally behind the national team ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup in London

Nigeria will face West African rivals Ghana in their opening match of the four-nation tournament on Wednesday, May 28

Super Eagles will be without star striker Victor Osimhen and reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, who is currently in Lagos

Ahmed Musa has begun his leadership duties by serving as a key link between the team and Nigerians ahead of the Unity Cup.

The senior national team captain arrived in London on Monday, May 26, alongside players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and Remo Stars manager Daniel Ogunmodede, for the highly anticipated four-nation tournament.

Nigeria will be aiming to defend the Unity Cup title they last won 21 years ago, when they defeated the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in the final per Daily Post.

Nigeria's captain Ahmed Musa speaks during the pre-match press conference in Garoua. Photo by: Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP.

Musa calls for support ahead of Ghana clash

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa has urged Nigerians to throw their full support behind the team as they prepare to face the Black Stars of Ghana tomorrow, May 28.

In a post on X, the Kano Pillars star emphasised that the players always perform better when they receive unwavering support from fans.

Musa also acknowledged the disappointment among Nigerians following the team’s recent 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Musa said via NFF:

“We know a lot of Nigerians are disappointed in the Super Eagles, but I will call on them to continue supporting us because that is what we need; their support will go a long way in boosting the morale of the players.”

Tunisia's forward Wahbi Khazri vies for the ball with Nigeria's forward Ahmed Musa during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) third-place match. Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP.

Musa delighted to return to Super Eagles

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has expressed his joy at rejoining the national team, reaffirming his commitment to always give his best whenever called upon.

The former CSKA Moscow star encouraged the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players invited to the squad to make the most of the opportunity and prove they deserve their place.

Musa, who missed the team’s recent World Cup qualifiers, assured fans that his absence would not affect his performance if given the chance to feature in the upcoming match against the Black Stars of Ghana. He said:

"I am always happy whenever I get a national team call-up to represent Super Eagles at any international tournament.

"It has been a long time but I do not think there is any difference, we will wait and see the day of the game for what will happen.

"You can see a lot of home-based players in the squad. Coach Eric Chelle has watched a lot of NPFL matches. I honestly feel very happy for them and they have to deliver."

Chelle speaks on Ahmed Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has publicly defended his choice of including captain Ahmed Musa in the squad for the Unity Cup.

The former Mali gaffer revealed that the quality of the Kano Pillars forward cannot be discarded.

The 47-year-old added that the decision to include the forward is to give him a shot at the national team one more time.

