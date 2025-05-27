The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face eternal rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, in the 2025 Unity Cup

The match will take place at Brentford FC's Gtech Community Stadium in London on May 28, 2025

Unity Cup will feature two African and Caribbean countries with sizable population in London

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up to face eternal rivals the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2025 Unity Cup tomorrow in London.

The 2025 Unity Cup is a mini-tournament of four countries - Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, African and Caribbean countries with presence in London.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle arriving at the team's hotel in London ahead of the Unity Cup. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria will face Ghana in the first round, while the Caribbeans will face off in the first TriniJam derby in London. The winners will face off in the final, while the losers will compete for third place.

Nigeria vs Ghana preview

Nigeria and Ghana share a rich history on the African continent and have met 56 times in what is famously dubbed the Jollof derby, as noted by 11v11.

Ghana have won 22 matches as against Nigeria’s 13 victories. The two sides have shared the spoils 21 times. The Super Eagles won the last encounter 2-1 in March 2024.

Nigeria won three of the last five meetings between the two teams, including the last encounter during the African Nations Championship in Uyo.

The Super Eagles have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five games, while Ghana have won two, lost two and drawn one.

Nigeria qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, while Ghana missed out, but the Black Stars are better positioned to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the Super Eagles risk missing out.

Nigeria vs Ghana team news

As noted by thenff.com, all 22 invited players have reported to the team's camp at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Ealing and have had training sessions at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Invited players:

Ahmed Musa, Simon Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Semi Ajayi, Frank Onyeka, Nathan Tella, Cyriel Dessers, Felix Agu, Igoh Ogbu, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Junior Harrison Nduka, Sodiq Ismaila, Waliu Ojetoye, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Saviour Isaac, Collins Ogwueze, Sikiru Alimi, Adamu Abubakar, Stanley Nwabali, Samuel Chukwueze

Ghana head coach Otto Addo leads training ahead of facing Nigeria in the Unity Cup. Photo from @GhanaBlackStars.

Source: Twitter

As seen on their X page, coach Otto Addo invited 23 players for the encounter, with top stars Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey not invited, similarly to how Nigeria did not invite Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

Date, time and how to watch Nigeria vs Ghana

The two rivals will clash at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, the home of Premier League side Brentford FC, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 7 pm Nigerian time. The match will be televised on DSTV, Afro Sports and NFF TV.

Chelle explains Osimhen, Lookman snub

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has explained why he did not call up Super Eagles top attackers Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman for the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Franco-Malian manager claims he regards the Unity Cup as a tournament to give opportunities to many players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier in September.

