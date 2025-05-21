Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 San Mames Stadium in Bilbao to win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League title

A first-half goal from Welshman Brennan Johnson handed the London club their first major trophy since 2008

Following the loss, frustrated Manchester United fans have called for the sacking of manager Ruben Amorim and the replacement of goalkeeper Andre Onana

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League title on Wednesday night, May 21.

Spurs have now qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League courtesy of Brennan Johnson in the first half.

In the 6th minute, Bruno Fernandes saw his shot deflected off a teammate following a defensive mix-up by Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur player Brennan Johnson scores the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League 2025 Final match against Manchester United. Photo by: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images.

Five minutes later, Andre Onana misjudged the flight of Pedro Porro's cross, but Mazraoui reacted quickly to head the ball behind.

Spurs immediately launched another attack, with Brennan Johnson exploiting United’s shaky defending, only to be denied by Onana. Moments later, Harry Maguire blocked a goal-bound effort from Pape Sarr.

In the 21st minute, Fernandes connected with Amad Diallo’s pass and fired a shot from inside the box, but Vicario got down comfortably to make the save.

Diallo received the first booking of the match in the 36th minute for pulling Destiny Udogie’s shirt.

Spurs broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Pape Sarr delivered a cross into the box. Brennan Johnson miscontrolled it, but the ball deflected off Luke Shaw’s arm and possibly another toe from Johnson.

United almost equalise in the 96th minute through Luke Shaw's header but saved excellently by Guglielmo Vicario.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Leny Yoro of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League Final 2025. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Reactions trail Man United defeat to Spurs

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Read them below:

Muscab Marshal said:

"As a Chelsea fan, it's my happiness seeing Man united in tears, this happiness can cure cancer 😭😂."

Life style page wrote:

"Pain landed successfully in Old Trafford."

Robin Mutai added:

"Looks like Bruno Fernandes wants to bite the referee. The referee should be careful."

Kobus July said:

"Come on Spurs, I'm on loan from Chelsea."

Vinnie Yiankz Platinumz Platinumz wrote:

"My whole happiness depends on manjesta urinated fans tears😊😊Solanke pls burry them Johnson has already killed them😂😂."

Zwellin Ebubedike added:

"Come on Spurs we are winning This 😁.

"No worry I'm on loan from Chelsea for today."

Queen daauus said:

"As a Chelsea fan, I love to see Manchester United lose.Their suffering is the reason I still live on this earth🤣🤣."

Comr Etuh Ogwu wrote:

"Anything against Man United winning is a welcomed one by football lovers all over the world.

"We're happy 😂."

Lynnsmark Richy Okorigbo added:

"When I saw Shaw, Mount, Hojlund in the starting line up, I knew we were asking for trouble. Amorims biggest problem is selection and reading games. Man Utd only played 1st 10mins. They are just so confused. Once Spurs scores the second, it’s finished."

George Raw Odoi said:

"😂 it will end in tears.

"Manchester united will cry."

