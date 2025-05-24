Victor Osimhen has remained silent following Napoli’s Serie A title win, refusing to congratulate his former club

Romelu Lukaku, who replaced Osimhen last summer, played a key role in securing the Scudetto for Napoli

The Serie A title is Napoli’s second in three seasons, and it has been celebrated by some of the club’s former stars

Victor Osimhen has kept conspicuously quiet as former club Napoli were crowned Serie A champions for the fourth time in their history after a thrilling 2-0 win over Cagliari on the final day of the season.

The Nigerian striker, who led Napoli to their historic 2022/23 Scudetto win, has not uttered a word or made any post congratulating his former club on their latest triumph under new manager Antonio Conte.

Victor Osimhen is yet to congratulate Napoli after his former club won the Serie A title on Friday night. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

This silence has raised eyebrows among fans and football analysts, many of whom still see Osimhen as a central figure in Napoli’s recent success.

Napoli clinch the Serie A title

Napoli sealed their fourth Serie A title by defeating Cagliari 2-0 at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku sent the fans into a frenzy as the Antonio Conte-led team finished just a point above Inter Milan, who had beaten Como 2-0 earlier the same day.

Conte’s reshaped squad, built without Osimhen and other key players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, proved doubters wrong.

Despite concerns over the team’s ability to replicate past success, Napoli emerged victorious, proving the strength of their new setup.

Lukaku steps up for Napoli in Osimhen’s absence

Romelu Lukaku, who was signed last summer to replace Osimhen, became the symbol of Napoli’s resurgence in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Belgian forward’s partnership with McTominay proved pivotal in the final stages of the season.

As the city of Naples erupted in celebration, many expected Osimhen, who now plays on loan for Galatasaray, to at least acknowledge the achievement.

However, the striker has remained tight-lipped with his last activity on social media dating back to May 20th, a post celebrating Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig title.

Since then, nothing has been said about Napoli, a club where he was once adored.

Ex-players congratulate Napoli

The silence from Osimhen becomes even more striking when compared to messages from other former Napoli players.

Napoli players lifting the Serie A title after they were crowned champions of Italy for the second time in three seasons. Photo by Isabella Bonotto

Source: Getty Images

Dries Mertens, Fabian Ruiz, and even Kvaratskhelia, who also left the club last summer, have all posted tributes to the newly crowned Italian champions or congratulations to the team.

Osimhen’s decision not to join that chorus reportedly suggests lingering resentment over how his Napoli story ended in acrimonious circumstances.

The 26-year-old forward’s relationship with the Italian club had soured after a TikTok post before Conte’s appointment, and a summer departure that lacked warmth or closure.

Napoli supporters shade Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that while Napoli fans revelled in the celebrations, they also took the opportunity to aim online jibes at Osimhen, who left the club under acrimonious circumstances last summer to join Galatasaray on loan.

Supporters, who once adored the Nigerian forward, took to social media to celebrate the club’s success without him, mocking those who had predicted that Napoli would falter without their former star striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng