Napoli have been crowned Italian Serie A champions for the second time in three years after beating Cagliari

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was the leading striker during the win under Luciano Spalletti in 2023

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku led the line for the Neapolitans under Antonio Conte in the 2025 title

Napoli are the champions of Italy for the fourth time in their history and the second time in three years after reclaiming the title from Inter Milan.

Napoli went into the final match one point ahead of Inter Milan and needed a win to seal the title and they did just that with a 2-0 victory over Cagliari.

Romelu Lukaku applauds the fans after Napoli won the Italian Serie A title. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Former Premier League stars Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku scored in each half to give Antonio Conte’s side the victory in his first year back in Italian football.

McTominay was named the most valuable player, but Lukaku was one of Conte’s trusted soldiers during the season, having joined last summer to replace the departing Victor Osimhen.

Legit.ng compares Osimhen and Lukaku's stats during the title-winning seasons of 2023 and 2025

Osimhen in 2023 vs Lukaku in 2025

Victor Osimhen's stats in 2023

Victor Osimhen, alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, were the protagonists of Napoli's Scudetto triumph under Luciano Spalletti in the 2022/23 season, the first since the Diego Maradona-inspired title in 1990.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles forward scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 games, also winning the league's Golden Boot, famously dubbed Capocannoniere or Paolo Rossi Award (since 2021).

Contributing to 31 goals in 32 games was not enough to win him the MVP award, which went to teammate Kvaratskhelia, who scored 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 games.

Victor Osimhen during Napoli's Serie A title-winning season in 2023. Photo by Pedro Salado.

Source: Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku's stats in 2025

Napoli fought a long transfer battle to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, who was set to play for his third Italian club in three years, having played for Inter Milan and AS Roma on loan in the previous two seasons.

As noted by The Athletic, Napoli and Chelsea negotiated a possible swap deal, but this infuriated Osimhen's team, forcing the clubs to explore separate deals.

Lukaku came in with a bang, scoring and assisting off the bench in his first game before enduring a spell of 10 games without a goal. He finished the season with 14 goals and 10 assists in 36 Serie A games.

Osimhen had the better outing in 2023 than Lukaku in 2025, but the Nigerian shared the goalscoring burden with Kvaratskhelia in 2023, while multiple players stepped up with goals in 2025.

Spalletti won the title with 90 points and 77 goals in 2023, compared to Conte’s 82 points and meagre 59 goals this season.

Conte aims subtle dig at Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte aimed a subtle dig at Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia after Napoli beat Cagliari 2-0 to win the Italian Serie A title.

The manager admitted that one of the difficult parts of his job was convincing his best players to stay, but unfortunately, they left, leaving him with a beautiful group.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng