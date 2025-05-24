Napoli won the Serie A title after a 2-0 win over Cagliari, clinching the championship by a single point over Inter Milan

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left midseason for PSG, will receive a Serie A medal after meeting the appearance criteria

Victor Osimhen, now at Galatasaray, missed out on a medal due to zero league appearances this season for Napoli

Napoli sealed their fourth Serie A title in history on the final day of the season, defeating Cagliari 2-0 at a jubilant Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku sparked wild celebrations across Naples, as the Partenopei held off a late-season surge from Inter Milan to win the league by just one point.

Napoli players celebrate lifting the Serie A title after being crowned champions for the 2024/25 season.

While Inter managed a 2-0 win over Como, who played the second half with ten men after goalkeeper Pepe Reina was sent off, it was not enough to overhaul Napoli’s lead.

This marks Napoli’s second title in three years and their first under manager Antonio Conte, who overhauled the squad last summer and he sent packing the likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from the team.

Kvaratskhelia to get Napoli’s Serie A medal

In an unusual twist, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will walk away with two major league titles in one season.

The Georgian winger, nicknamed "Kvaradona" during his time in Naples, played the first half of the season with Napoli before joining Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Since he made more than five league appearances for Napoli before his departure, the newly crowned Serie A champions is required to submit his name to the Italian football federation as one of the medal recipients.

With PSG already crowned Ligue 1 champions, Kvaratskhelia becomes part of an elite group of players to win two of Europe’s top five leagues in the same season.

Victor Osimhen is not so lucky

Victor Osimhen, Napoli’s top scorer in their 2022/2023 Scudetto-winning campaign, was not as fortunate as his former teammate Kvaratskhelia.

Victor Osimhen will not receive a winner's medal despite Napoli claiming the Serie A title for the 2024/25 season.

After falling out of favour following Conte’s arrival and the signing of Romelu Lukaku, the Nigerian striker made no Serie A appearances this season before being loaned to Galatasaray in September.

Although Osimhen went on to shine in Turkey, netting 36 goals per Transfermarkt and winning both the Turkish Cup and Super Lig with Galatasaray, he did not meet the appearance threshold required to receive a Serie A medal.

Osimhen is expected to officially return to Napoli when his loan deal with Galatasaray expires, although it is widely expected that his return will only be temporary. Both parties are eager to part ways this summer.

The Nigerian forward has been linked with several top European clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Juventus, while Al Hilal and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia are also keeping tabs on the striker.

Napoli are crowned Italian champions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Napoli have won the Italian Serie A title after beating Cagliari at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, and questions have emerged on whether Victor Osimhen will receive a medal.

Napoli and Inter Milan entered the final Serie A matchday one point apart, leaving the title decision until the final whistle of both matches.

The league board rescheduled both games to Friday night because Inter Milan will play Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, and to allow for a possible playoff on Monday.

