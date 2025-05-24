Napoli secured their fourth Serie A title with a final-day victory over Cagliari, winning the league by one point

Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay sealed the win, replacing former heroes Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia

Napoli fans trolled Osimhen online, celebrating their success without the Nigerian striker

Napoli were crowned champions of Italy on the final day of the Serie A season, securing their fourth title with a convincing 2-0 win over Cagliari.

In a charged atmosphere at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku found the net, sending fans into a frenzy and sealing the title just one point ahead of Inter Milan.

Napoli players lift the Scudetto after claiming their second Serie A title in three years. Photo by Isabela Bonotto

Source: Getty Images

Despite Inter also picking up a 2-0 win against Como, who had to play with ten men after veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina received a red card, the result was not enough to grab the title away from Napoli, who celebrated their second Scudetto in three seasons.

Conte’s overhaul and Osimhen’s exit

This triumph is Napoli’s first under new manager Antonio Conte, who made bold decisions upon his arrival to clear out some of the club’s former players.

Among his most controversial moves was the departure of Victor Osimhen, the club’s former talisman and top scorer during their previous title-winning campaign.

Alongside Osimhen, Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also left the club in January, as Conte restructured the Napoli squad.

Romelu Lukaku was brought in to lead the line, a move that initially drew scepticism from fans and pundits alike. However, the Belgian striker silenced doubters with consistent performances, playing a crucial role in Napoli’s charge to the top of the league.

Napoli fans aim jibes at former hero Osimhen

While Napoli fans revelled in the celebrations, they also took the opportunity to aim online jibes at Osimhen, who left the club under acrimonious circumstances last summer to join Galatasaray on loan.

Napoli Supporters are trolling Victor Osimhen online after the Italian club won the Serie A title with Romelu Lukaku. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

Supporters, who once adored the Nigerian forward, took to social media to celebrate the club’s success without him, mocking those who had predicted that Napoli would falter without their former star striker.

“Napoli will suffer. They are about to win their league without osimhen , again no player is bigger than the club,” @A_kinola02 posted.

“They told me Napoli won’t win the Serie A again after Osimhen left. They’ve been cursed,” @IyawoChelsea posted.

“Napoli don win the league without Osimhen, our curse and swear no work ”, Lobistars tweeted.

“Napoli will miss Osimhen,” another had a sacarstic post after Napoli claimed the Serie A title.

“Mctominay and Lukaku won Serie A for Napoli. Osimhen and Kvara are not special,” @Founda__ posted.

Osimhen, who had an outstanding individual season in Turkey, scoring 36 goals and winning both the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup with Galatasaray, now watches as his former team lifts the Serie A trophy without him.

Why Osimhen will not get a medal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen, Napoli’s top scorer in their 2022/2023 Scudetto-winning campaign, was not as fortunate as his former teammate Kvaratskhelia to get a winner’s medal.

After falling out of favour following Conte’s arrival and the signing of Romelu Lukaku, the Nigerian striker made no Serie A appearances this season before being loaned to Galatasaray in September.

Osimhen did not meet the appearance threshold required to receive a Serie A medal.

