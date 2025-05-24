Napoli were crowned Italian Serie A champions last night after beating Cagliari 2-0 at the Maradona

The Neapolitans shrugged off competition from Inter Milan, who also beat Como 2-0 simultaneously

Napoli boss Antonio Conte appeared to aim a stylish dig at the players who left the club this season

Napoli were crowned Italian Serie A champions after beating Cagliari 2-0 at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, and Antonio Conte spared a thought for the players who left.

Napoli needed a win at home to edge out Inter Milan's competition, and former Manchester United stars Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku scored brilliant goals.

Antonio Conte applauds the Napoli fans after winning the Serie A title. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan also beat Cesc Fabregas' Como away from home, thanks to Stefan de Vrij and Joaquin Correa’s goals, but the deed was done in Naples.

As noted by Lega Serie A, Scottish midfielder McTominay was named the league's MVP for his role in Napoli’s triumph. He scored 12 goals and provided six assists throughout the season.

Conte reacts to Napoli's victory

Antonio Conte, who watched the match from the stands as he was serving a suspension, was beaming with joy during his press conference, describing the win as beautiful.

“It happened again, and it’s something wonderful. When we got to the stadium, it was honestly difficult to get in, as I don’t know how many people were there. I had a slight thought, if we let these people down, it’d be something we carried with us for a long time,” he said, as quoted by Football Italia.

His words appeared to have sent a subtle dig at departed stars, particularly Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, both of whose departures could have affected the team.

“These lads were fantastic, it wasn’t easy, as the pressure on us was insane, but we faced the game in the best way. It has been an extraordinary campaign,” he said.

“The lads deserve the credit for wanting to challenge themselves again, especially those who won two years ago and then finished 10th last season. A beautiful group was formed.”

He further described the title win as difficult and unexpected, and yet again admitted that the difficult part of it was trying to convince the best players to stay, but unfortunately they left.

Antonio Conte and Victor Osimhen during Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

“It was certainly the most unexpected, difficult and stimulating challenge of my career,” he said.

“To come to Napoli after 10th place and try to get everything back on track, as it had all rather smashed up last season, and convince some of the best players to remain because we could do something positive.”

Osimhen became champion of the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray, while Kvaratskhelia won the French Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and is also eligible to receive a Serie A medal, having played half a season with Napoli.

Will Osimhen receive a medal?

Legit.ng analysed if Osimhen will receive a medal after Napoli beat Cagliari 2-0 at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona to win the 2024/25 Italian Serie A title.

The Super Eagles forward left the club in September when the season had already started and joined Galatasaray on loan after he was not registered in the squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng