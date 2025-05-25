Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti bid farewell to Real Madrid following their 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, May 24

Ancelotti has been appointed as the head coach of the Brazil senior national team after an underwhelming 2024/25 season with the Spanish giants

The 65-year-old's campaign ended on a disappointing note, including a humiliating 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti has officially ended his second stint as Real Madrid manager following the team’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday night, May 25.

Some Los Blancos supporters unveiled a giant banner showcasing the 15 trophies he won during his two-year spell at the club.

Ancelotti failed to secure a major trophy in the 2024/25 season, falling short in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, shows appreciation to the fans after the team's victory following the LaLiga match against Real Sociedad. Photo by: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Ancelotti's speech

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has highlighted some of the major milestones of his career while managing the club.

According to Madrid Universal, the Italian coach praised President Florentino Perez and the players who contributed to his success.

The 65-year-old emphasised that Real Madrid is not just a team, but a family.

He expressed his joy at rewriting history with the greatest club in the world. He said:

“It has been a memorable moment sharing all these years with you all.

"No one can forget Karim Benzema’s three goals against PSG orRodrygo’s two goals against City, Luka’s pass against Chelsea, or Joselu’s two goals against City, Luka’s pass against Chelsea, or Joselu’s two goals.

“I also cannot forget a single day I have spent here. I will finish with a ‘Hala Madrid y nada más!’ I love you all very much.”

“It has always be an honour and pleasure to be part of this family and to enter the history of this club; that was the goal from day one and I have achieved it.”

During his first spell, Ancelotti guided the Los Blancos to their long-awaited UEFA Champions League title before adding two more in his second coming per ESPN.

Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti is toss by players after the game of the LaLiga match against Real Sociedad. Photo by: Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail Ancelotti's departure

Real Madrid fans have hailed Carlo Ancelotti as one of the greatest managers to ever lead Los Blancos.

One X user expressed hope that the Italian coach will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while another claimed he was dismissed due to the defeat suffered against Barcelona this season.

Tuff Black Vikta said:

"Win me the world cup now buddy."

Life style page wrote:

"So Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid this season home, away, home and away, abroad, very far, nearby and very very far this season 🤣🤣🤣."

MÅGGÅH HÅD CEE added:

"The most decorated manager ever 💙🙏🏽."

Kapembwa Augustine said:

"Ancelotti is so special to Real Madrid!! am yet to see whether the Barcelona coach will win 3 Champions league tittles like Ancelloti at Real Madrid 😂😅."

MaNyathela No wrote:

"The most luckiest coach of all time. At the end he shows his true colours."

Ubokobong Friday added:

"Not with all your heart, you people group and remove him just because of Barcelona lost, don't worry next season is coming."

Ancelotti still dreaming of La Liga title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti remains determined to win the 2024/25 La Liga title despite recent setbacks.

The 65-year-old Italian admitted that while Los Blancos had a strong start to the season, they were later hindered by challenges.

The former AC Milan manager expressed confidence that his team still has a strong chance of staging a dramatic comeback, with five matches left to play.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng