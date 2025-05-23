Manchester United's loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final has come at a huge financial cost to the Old Trafford club

Manchester United must now pay Adidas £10m for missing the Champions League for two consecutive seasons

The Red Devils face further financial strain due to the end of Tezos sponsorship and lack of European football

Manchester United’s turbulent season has taken yet another financial hit following their Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

While the Red Devils were already facing criticism for a trophyless campaign and missing out on a European spot for next season, the defeat has now triggered a costly clause in their contract with kit manufacturer Adidas.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are set to pay £10 million to Adidas as part of their agreement, which penalises the club for missing out on consecutive seasons in the UEFA Champions League.

The clause is part of a performance-related agreement embedded in the long-term kit sponsorship deal signed by Manchester United with Adidas in 2015.

Having already missed out on Champions League football this season, the defeat in the Europa League final confirmed that the Red Devils would not feature in any European competition in the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Man United under financial pressure after loss

The loss of Champions League revenue and exposure is substantial on its own, but the additional £10 million payout to Adidas further stretches the club's financial resources, which are already running thin.

With Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations tightening, this unexpected expense could have significant implications on Manchester United’s ability to invest in new players during the summer transfer window.

The situation is made worse by the expiration of the Tezos sponsorship deal this summer, which previously adorned Manchester United’s training kits, GiveMeSport reports.

Without a confirmed replacement sponsor, the Red Devils face another potential gap in revenue, raising serious concerns about the financial management and planning at Old Trafford.

This downturn follows recent statements by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who claimed Manchester United could have faced financial collapse without fresh investment.

Key players could be sold to raise funds

Manchester United’s current circumstances may force the club to consider the sale of key players to balance the books, according to TBR Football.

After the defeat to Tottenham, both Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes have hinted at uncertain futures, sparking fears of potential summer exits to generate funds for the financially strained club.

With mounting financial obligations, an absent European campaign, and a dwindling squad morale, Manchester United’s road to recovery looks increasingly complex.

The historic English club must now navigate a difficult off-season filled with financial restructuring, sponsorship uncertainties, and crucial squad decisions if they are to bounce back to their former glory.

Man United to pay Chelsea from prize money

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United’s Europa League heartbreak has taken another twist, this time off the pitch, as Chelsea is set to benefit more from the Red Devils' campaign.

Following their 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Bilbao, the Old Trafford club is now set to hand a large portion of their prize money to Chelsea due to a clause in Mason Mount’s transfer agreement.

Despite receiving around £5.5 million in earnings from the Europa League final, Manchester United will transfer £3.5 million of that amount to Chelsea.

