Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night, May 21, ending their long wait for a major trophy.

Brennan Johnson’s 42nd-minute strike secured the win for Ange Postecoglou’s side at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

The victory marks Spurs’ first European title since 1984 and their third UEFA Cup/Europa League triumph.

Tottenham Hotspur's Ange Postecoglou smiles on the podium ahead of the trophy presentation after the UEFA Europa League Final. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Both teams came into the final after disappointing Premier League campaigns, finishing 17th and 16th respectively.

Postecoglou says his predictions are always right

Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou clarified that his early-season claim about winning trophies in his second year “wasn’t boasting, it was a declaration.”

According to BBC, the Australian coach’s statement became a recurring narrative throughout the season.

The 59-year-old fulfilled his words by guiding Tottenham Hotspur to lift the UEFA Europa League. He said via SkySports:

"I always win things in my second year. Nothing has changed.

"It wasn't me boasting, it was a declaration. If we fell short, I was ready to cop it.

"I knew it going into it, this football club has had world-class managers, a lot better-credentialed than I am, and haven't been able to get there, so I knew I had a massive challenge in front of me."

He won titles in his second season with South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, Australia, and Yokohama F. Marinos.

However, Postecoglou claimed the Scottish League title with Celtic in his first season per ESPN.

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates with the UEFA Europa League trophy after his team's victory in the UEFA Europa League Final 2025. Photo by: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA.

Postecoglou speaks on motivating players before final

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou revealed that he urged his players to shift their mindset in the buildup to the Europa League final.

The former Celtic boss admitted the squad was nervous ahead of the game due to their past disappointments. He said:

"I could sense some nervousness because they've been in the situation before but until you get the monkey off your back, you never understand what it feels like.

The only thing that was going to change this football club was us winning something."

Legit.ng compiled fan reactions to Ange Postecoglou’s statement about winning trophies in his second season.

@MadridDrift said:

"I wonder why everyone is happy Man United didn't win."

@flowzki wrote:

"I understand people wanting the manager to be sacked but I don't see any other manager getting much better results out of this group of players."

@oneplayr_App added:

"Tottenham showed class, control, and courage. Congratulations!"

@Engr_Neville said:

"Certainly, this shade is being thrown at Jose Mourinho who mocked Tottenham Hotspur as a football club with a trophyless room after it had sacked him. A very big congratulations to the club for overcoming or breaking its prolong trophy drought."

@TaiwoMuyiwa23 wrote:

"He’s a great Manager who has a specific pattern of play unlike his Manchester United counterpart."

Shearer tips Spurs to beat Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blackburn Rovers legend Alan Shearer believes Tottenham Hotspur will beat Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21.

The former England international stated that Spurs appear more aggressive and determined to win the title than United.

Both teams struggled in the 2024/25 English Premier League season, with Tottenham finishing 17th and Manchester United 16th after losing a total of 18 matches.

