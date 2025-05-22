Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 to win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League on Wednesday night

Welsh forward Brennan Johnson scored the decisive first-half goal past goalkeeper Andre Onana, ending Spurs’ 17-year trophy drought

Onana also set an unfortunate career record, losing three European competition finals

Andre Onana became the first goalkeeper in history to play in three European competition finals with three different clubs.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper was in goal during Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday night, May 21.

The 29-year-old was beaten in the 42nd minute by forward Brennan Johnson, who scored the match-winning goal.

Onana set unwanted record

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has become the first goalkeeper to lose three European finals within eight years.

According to The Mirror, the Cameroonian was in goal for Ajax during their 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the 2017 Europa League final, with goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Six years later, Onana featured for Inter Milan in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final, where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Manchester City, thanks to a 68th-minute strike from Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

Hoping to secure silverware after a difficult season with Manchester United, Onana suffered another setback in the 2025 Europa League final.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, with Brennan Johnson scoring the only goal.

A visibly frustrated Onana took off the silver medal after the presentation per Tribuna.

Onana to remain at United

Manchester United are unlikely to replace goalkeeper Andre Onana due to financial constraints.

Coach Ruben Amorim stated the club will focus on developing academy players moving forward. He said:

""We are going to suffer because we don't have Champions League and it's hard for the club, but on the other side we will have more time to develop the team, to pay attention to our academy and to prepare for the future."

Reactions as Onana Sets Record in European final

Andre Onana's performance in the European finals has left many fans concerned, sparking a wave of reactions on X following Andre Onana’s latest record.

@purefootballX said:

"He is terrible how he didn’t save Johnson’s shot is baffling to me."

@newslinewrld247 wrote:

"He should leave UNITED 🏆."

@Marlontje_ added:

"Most overrated goal keeper if have seen in a long time."

@Cricmemestories said:

"He is the worst goalkeeper I have ever seen play professional football. He should retire ASAP."

@GhStiffler wrote:

"Not good enough! He looks out of shape to be a goal keeper, he cannot dive, his reflexes are very poor, and looks clueless all the time when there’s a scrabble in the box. That’s why he’s such a looser. We had way BETTER goalkeepers, but we shipped them out. Gosh this hurts!"

Onana set to leave Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Andre Onana’s time at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a premature close as reports suggest the Cameroonian goalkeeper is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

While head coach Ruben Amorim refrained from publicly criticising the goalkeeper, it was telling when Onana was omitted from the squad that travelled to Newcastle United days later the draw against Lyon.

Reports claim he was “rested,” but insiders believe the exclusion was a tactical decision reflecting a loss of confidence in the Cameroonian keeper.

