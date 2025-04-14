Andre Onana is likely to leave Manchester United this summer following multiple costly errors this season

Manchester United are planning a squad overhaul, with several senior players expected to leave Old Trafford

Onana’s high wages could complicate a transfer, but the club is open to offers for the Cameroonian goalie

Andre Onana’s time at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a premature close as reports suggest the Cameroonian goalkeeper is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Onana was at fault for both of Lyon’s goals in the 2-2 draw in the Europa League quarterfinal, including a poor parry that gifted Rayan Cherki a stoppage-time equaliser.

Andre Onana is reportedly set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

While head coach Ruben Amorim refrained from publicly criticising the goalkeeper, it was telling when Onana was omitted from the squad that travelled to Newcastle United days later, SportBible reports.

Reports claim he was “rested,” but insiders believe the exclusion was a tactical decision reflecting a loss of confidence in the Cameroonian keeper.

According to transfer expert , Onana is now set for a shock departure from Manchester United as the 29-year-old has endured a turbulent second season with the Red Devils, marked by inconsistency and high-profile mistakes.

Manchester United eyeing summer overhaul

Onana, who joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in 2023 for £47.2m (55m euro) per BBC, has made 43 appearances this season but is responsible for nine errors directly leading to goals, an alarming figure for any goalkeeper at a top club.

According to reports from Caught Offside, Man United are now prepared to sell the former Ajax and Inter Milan man during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ anticipated summer rebuild will not stop at Onana as Amorim is reportedly planning a clear-out at Old Trafford, with veterans such as Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof all tipped for departure.

The Portuguese manager aims to revamp the squad’s overall quality and make room for new signings that can improve consistency and performance.

Onana’s wages a major hurdle

While Manchester United are open to listening to offers, Onana’s hefty wage packet could prove a stumbling block for his summer exit.

Manchester United have reportedly given up on Andre Onana and will look to replace the Cameroonian goalkeeper in the summer. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper commands a significant salary, and interested clubs may hesitate to meet both the transfer fee and wage demands for a player who has struggled to meet expectations.

Onana’s time in Manchester has been marred by criticism, with former United midfielder Nemanja Matic even calling him “one of the worst” goalkeepers in the club’s history.

Despite early hope that he would fill the void left by David de Gea, the Cameroonian has failed to inspire confidence between the posts.

With mounting pressure from fans and pundits alike, and trust seemingly eroded within the club, Onana’s exit now appears to be a matter of when, not if.

Man United drop Onana versus Newcastle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ruben Amorim has taken decisive action by dropping under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana from the squad for the clash against Newcastle.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper made two costly errors that led to goals in Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Man United fell behind in the 25th minute after Onana misjudged a wide free kick delivered by Thiago Almada.

