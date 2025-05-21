Tottenham Hotspur have beaten Manchester United to win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final

Tottenham had the backing of the majority of the football world to end their 17-year trophy drought

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has joined in ‘cooking’ rivals Manchester United after the loss

Mohamed Salah has joined in aiming a stylish dig at Manchester United after Liverpool's biggest rivals lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham took the lead in the first half through Brennan Johnson and held on for the rest of the game to win the Europa League trophy and finish their season on a high note.

Bruno Fernandes gesturing towards his teammates during Manchester United's UEFA Europa League final loss. Photo by Andrew Milligan.

Source: Getty Images

It was Spurs’s first trophy in 17 years since the 2008 League Cup, and it has come at a time they enjoyed the support of the majority of the football fans, particularly because of captain Son Heung-min.

Mohamed Salah trolls Manchester United

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah made a spicy tweet to congratulate Tottenham at the end of the match but many have attributed it to a dig at Manchester United.

“He did say he’d win in his second season. Congratulations!” he wrote on X.

The tweet referenced Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou’s viral quote, in which he said he always wins things in his second season and delivered on his words.

The post generated thousands of reactions, many of which attributed it to aiming a sly dig at Manchester United for their abysmal season which is ending with losing a final.

@tobyasky replied:

“Nice one Salah. The whole world of football was rooting for Spurs except Man U and Arsenal fans lol. I guess Salah told them how to dunk on Man U😭”

@SxrgioSZN replied:

“100% posted this out of his hatred for United.”

@AnythingLFC_ replied:

“Mo hate watching like the rest of us hahaah.”

@only1_marvel replied:

“You will never get to win a trophy again. Mark my words salah! You’d keep playing effortlessly. You are now the new Harry Kane. One legged player 😡”

Postecoglou's Tottenham have beaten Manchester United four times this season, the first team since Everton in the 1985/86 season, as quoted by Opta Analyst.

