Mikel Obi has urged Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to learn from his red card against Newcastle United

Mikel Obi cited Drogba and Terry as examples of players who learned from tough moments

Jackson’s suspension rules the 23-year-old forward out for Chelsea’s final Premier League matches of the season

Former Chelsea midfielder and Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has advised young Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to learn from his recent red card and grow stronger.

Jackson was sent off during Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United after a VAR review upgraded his yellow card to a red for a dangerous aerial challenge on Sven Botman.

Nicolas Jackson is shown a red card for his rough challenge on Newcastle defender Sven Botman. Photo by Chelsea Football Club

The incident, labelled “serious foul play,” resulted in a three-match suspension for the 23-year-old Senegalese forward, ruling him out for the remainder of the Premier League season, One Football reports.

Jackson’s red card meant he missed Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester United and will also sit out their final game against Nottingham Forest. With Chelsea in a tight battle for European qualification, the loss of their energetic forward comes at a critical time.

A harsh lesson Jackson must learn from

Mikel, who spent over a decade at Stamford Bridge, expressed sympathy for Jackson but emphasised that such moments are part of a footballer’s development.

The Senegalese striker has had a mixed debut season, showing flashes of brilliance but also struggling with consistency and discipline.

Nicolas Jackson walks off the pitch after his dismissal against Newcastle United. Photo by Stu Foster

His red card, while disappointing, serves as a reminder of the high standards and discipline required at the top level of English football.

Mikel noted that such incidents, while unfortunate, can become turning points for young players when handled correctly.

Speaking about the red card on the ObiOne podcast, Mikel said Jackson knew what he was up to when going for the ball against the Newcastle defender.

“It was a stupid mistake, there was no doubt about that because he looked at the man, looked at the ball and knew exactly what he was doing. He has to learn from this situation.”

The Chelsea legend also advised the 23-year-old to learn from his mistakes to avoid repeating during crucial stages in the season next time.

“I’ve been in big games where Didier Drogba was sent off in the Champions League final in 2008, that was emotion, that was adrenaline. I’ve been in a semifinal where John Terry was sent off at the Nou Camp, that was emotion.

“These things happen, but we have to learn from it. He (Jackson) has to move on and learn from it to make sure that this doesn’t happen in the crucial time of the season, where his teammates need him, the club needs him, and he sort of lets everybody down.”

Jackson, who has scored just 12 goals in 33 matches across all competitions, has come under heavy criticism this season, especially from Mikel Obi due to his inconsistent performances for Chelsea.

Mikel Obi sends message to Jackson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi has been going after Jackson this season, claiming he wants the striker to get better or be replaced, to which the player responded.

Since the start of this season, Mikel has focused more on Chelsea-related content on his podcast, particularly with players who are not performing to his expectations.

Jackson has been the major focus, with Mikel calling on the club to sign a world-class striker, particularly during the summer when news about Victor Osimhen’s future was hot.

