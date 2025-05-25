Former England international Gary Neville has been banned from covering the match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea on May 25

The English commentator had criticised Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis for storming the pitch after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City on May 11

Manchester United legend Neville responded to the ban with a lengthy statement, accusing the club of trying to silence him ahead of their crucial fixture

Nottingham Forest have prevented English commentator Gary Neville from covering their crucial match against Chelsea by 4pm on Sunday, May 25.

Forest sits 7th in the league with 65 points, just behind 5th-placed Chelsea on 66 points, as both teams vie for a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Neville was denied media accreditation by Forest management following his criticism of club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Nottingham Forest's manager Nuno Espirito Santo speaks with co-owner Evangelos Marinakis at the end of the English Premier League football match against Leicester City. Photo by: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Manchester United legend had condemned Marinakis for storming the pitch after Forest’s 2-2 draw with relegated Leicester City on May 11, where the owner lashed out at coach Nuno Espírito Santo for failing to seal Champions League qualification at home.

Nuno explained that Marinakis was upset over his decision not to substitute striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who had collided with the goalpost with 10 minutes remaining, per ESPN.

As per The Mirror, Forest reportedly requested Sky Sports to assign a different commentator, declining to approve Neville’s credentials.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville performs a piece to camera during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester United FC. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Neville cries out

English commentator Gary Neville has criticised the treatment he received from Nottingham Forest.

In a post on his Instagram account, the 50-year-old expressed deep disappointment with the club’s decision to bar him from covering their match.

The six-time Premier League winner stated that he has accepted the verdict and withdrawn from the fixture.

He also extended his best wishes to the coaching staff and fans in their bid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. He wrote:

“I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I’ve had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage.

“I’ve dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action.

“Personally, I think it’s disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision.”

Mixed Reactions trail Forest’s decision

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and several football fans have reacted to Nottingham Forest’s decision to deny Gary Neville media accreditation for the match against Chelsea.

Carragher responded with a laughing emoji, while some fans suggested other clubs should consider taking similar action.

23_carra wrote:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂."

krooney6 said:

“Gary Neville and Bonnie Blue both banned from the City Ground.”

kinse0 added:

“Surprised ye haven’t been banned from Old Trafford yet pal.”

leecu2310 wrote:

“I wish clubs did this with Carragher.”

Neville vows to shave hair if

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville vowed to shave his head if Arsenal knocked out defending champions Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League.

Neville has remained silent following Arsenal’s stunning triumph over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

This isn't the first time Neville has made bold claims about the North London club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng