Manchester United will return to the drawing board after what could be described as their worst season in 50 years

It was a campaign of missed opportunities and defensive frailties, and no European football in the coming season

A football finance expert had branded the Europa League final against Tottenham "the most critical game in United’s history", but they lost

Manchester United's Europa League final loss to Tottenham has plunged the club into uncertainty, as the Red Devils completed their worst league finish in 50 years with no European football next season.

Ruben Amorim’s side travelled to Bilbao in a bid to rescue their poor campaign but were defeated, with Tottenham outclassing them for the fourth time this season.

Brennan Johnson’s lone goal just before half-time at San Mames proved decisive, as United struggled to restore parity.

The match mirrored United’s season-long woes, with missed opportunities and defensive frailties.

It was a hard defeat and costly setback for a club far removed from the dominant force of the Alex Ferguson era.

Next season, United will not participate in European competition for the first time since 2014/15, while six of their rivals in the Premier League will compete on Europe’s biggest stage, per NST.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November after success at Sporting Lisbon, was mandated to reshape the struggling team. However, he has won just six league games, and United is languishing in 16th place with only 39 points.

The Red Devils have lost 21 matches across all competitions this season, their worst tally since the 1973/74 campaign, when they were relegated.

Despite prioritising the Europa League, where they were unbeaten until Wednesday night, United staged a remarkable comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals and dispatched Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals.

However, the final in northern Spain exposed their persistent weaknesses.

Amorim downplayed the match’s significance beforehand, but its importance to United’s prestige and finances was undeniable.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the Europa League final against Tottenham was “the most critical game in United’s history,” with Champions League qualification offering a potential £100 million (US$134 million) windfall.

Without European football next season, the Old Trafford club will find things tough as they go back to the drawing board.

Committed to his 3-4-3 system despite United’s poor form, Amorim seems to have the backing of the club’s leadership, who seem prepared to stay the course, per SPORTbible.

However, financial challenges under co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, who has slashed costs since acquiring a stake last year, mean United must sell players to fund squad changes.

It would be even tougher to sign top players, especially now that they will not feature in the Champions League.

Amorim reacts to Europa League loss to Spurs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim appeared deflated during his post-match conference, after United's loss to Spurs.

He remained defiant that his team were the better side and admitted that even though they had been really poor on many occasions this season, today was not one of them.

