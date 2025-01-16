Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel and striker Nicolas Jackson have engaged in a war of words on social media this season

The Senegalese forward fired back at the former midfielder’s criticism after hitting a good run of goalscoring form

Mikel has Jackson where he probably doesn't want him after the striker stopped scoring and Chelsea lose form

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has been going after striker Nicolas Jackson this season, claiming he wants the striker to get better or be replaced, to which the player responded.

Since the start of this season, Mikel has focused more on Chelsea-related content on his podcast, particularly with players who are not performing to his expectations.

Nicolas Jackson looks on during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Jackson has been the major focus, with Mikel calling on the club to sign a world-class striker, particularly during the summer when news about Victor Osimhen’s future was hot.

The Blues failed to land Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, and the Chelsea striker retained his spot as the number one for Enzo Maresca ahead of Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea are winless in the last five games and have moved from ‘title contenders’ to fighting for top four, currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table.

The major problem during this poor run has been the lack of finishing, with Jackson and other attackers except Palmer failing to convert their chances, leading to draws and losses.

Mikel sends cryptic post to Jackson

Mikel Obi is preparing to release another episode of Taking the Mikel on his Obi One Podcast after the conclusion of the midweek Premier League games.

He shared a teaser on his Instagram story, a picture of him in his recording studio with two emojis: a wink and a shush emoji, subtly hinting that he is coming for Jackson.

The former midfielder often clarified that he doesn't hate his fellow African; he only wants him to step up his game and have another striker support him.

In the last episode of the podcast, the 2012 UEFA Champions League winner reiterated his stance that Jackson’s finishing is his major undoing.

“He (Jackson) is not scoring enough, he puts himself in the right positions and then isn’t finishing, he doesn’t score enough,” he said.

“He’s not a striker who’s going to get us top 4 or win us titles, he’s not that striker, I don’t think he can get us over the line, he’s good on the ball and link up, but he’s not scoring enough.”

“Start scoring and tell me to shut up again!” he added.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the former Villarreal forward has nine goals and four assists in 20 Premier League games this season and could have had much more if he is a bit clinical.

There are rumours that Christopher Nkunku could leave Chelsea this summer for more playing time and force the club into the transfer market for a striker.

Jackson sends message to Chelsea fans

Legit.ng reported that Jackson sent a message to Chelsea fans with a three-word captioned post on Instagram after links to Victor Osimhen resurfaced.

The 23-year-old is one of the guilty players in the Blues' poor form but is determined to turn it around to help the team get their season back on track.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng