Jurgen Klopp has reportedly agreed to become Roma’s new manager after leaving the Red Bull Group

The former Liverpool manager is said to miss coaching and the thrill of the pitch, and could return next season

Klopp’s agent has denied any confirmed deal with Roma, calling reports of the Serie A move untrue

Jurgen Klopp may be poised for a remarkable return to management, just months after stepping away from the touchline at Anfield.

The 57-year-old German manager, who bid an emotional farewell to Liverpool in 2024, had taken a backroom role with the Red Bull Group as Head of Global Soccer in early 2025.

Reports in Italy claim Jurgen Klopp is on course to become the next manager of AS Roma next season. Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht

Source: Getty Images

But reports from Italy, as captured by GOAL, now suggest Klopp could be heading back to the dugout sooner than expected.

During his brief spell in the executive world, the ex-Liverpool manager oversaw the football strategy of clubs including RB Leipzig, the New York Red Bulls, Paris FC, and Leeds United.

Despite the scope of the role, sources claim he misses the adrenaline of matchdays and the daily interaction with players.

Roma’s interest and reported agreement

According to Italian outlet La Stampa, Klopp has reached a “full agreement” to become the next manager of Serie A club Roma.

The Italian club recently parted ways with veteran manager Claudio Ranieri as he enters retirement, and had allegedly made Klopp a top priority for some time.

Roma’s American ownership group, led by Dan Friedkin, is believed to have approached the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager weeks ago.

Friedkin, who also chairs Premier League club Everton, reportedly received a green light from Klopp last Sunday, beating off competition from another unnamed club involved in a takeover.

The move, if finalised, would see the 57-year-old manager follow in the footsteps of Jose Mourinho, another high-profile manager who took charge at Roma in recent years.

Klopp’s agent responds to Roma rumours

However, just as the Italian media began to run with the story, Klopp’s agent quickly poured cold water on the claims, The Sun reports.

Jurgen Klopp stepped away from his role as Liverpool manager in 2024 but is now being linked with a return to coaching. Photo by Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Mark Kosicke, speaking to Winwall Sports, flatly denied the reports after stating bluntly that all rumours linking the ex-Liverpool manager to Roma are untrue.

“Reports on Klopp becoming new AS Roma manager are not true.”

Despite this, speculation continues to grow around the future of Klopp. While no official confirmation has come from either Roma or Klopp, the idea of the charismatic coach returning to day-to-day management is sure to excite fans of Italian football and neutrals alike.

Before quitting Liverpool, Klopp led the Reds to the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles in his years at Anfield.

Klopp tipped for Real Madrid job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Klopp was one of the top managers billed to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid following confirmation of the Italian manager’s departure.

The former Liverpool manager, who is currently serving as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, was tipped by ex-Premier League boss Sam Allardyce as a potential successor to Ancelotti.

Allardyce’s suggestion came shortly after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s confirmation that he would be leaving Liverpool and joining Real Madrid this summer.

