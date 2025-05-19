Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has criticised Mikel Arteta’s lack of trophies after six years at Arsenal

The Gunners have spent over €700 million under the Spanish manager, but they only have one FA Cup to show

Arsenal finish second again for the third consecutive season, falling short in both domestic and European competitions

Former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has strongly criticised Mikel Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal, following another trophyless season.

Despite spending six years at the helm and splashing over €700 million on new signings, Arteta has only managed to deliver one FA Cup title, which came early in his reign.

Arsenal, touted as Premier League favourites before the start of the 2024/25 season, failed to live up to expectations after losing the title race to Liverpool and will finish second in the league for the third consecutive season.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Mikel Obi questioned the Spanish manager’s inability to convert strong performances into silverware.

He pointed out that while Arsenal have consistently challenged, they have failed to cross the finish line when it matters most.

“It’s about winning trophies. He always comes second. We say next season every year,” Mikel said.

Arsenal's trophyless streak continues

Arsenal confirmed their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League after a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates.

The Gunners are set to finish second in the Premier League once again, continuing a trend that has frustrated fans and pundits alike.

Last season, they pushed Manchester City all the way, and this year, it looked like the title was within reach after Manchester City’s dip in form.

However, Liverpool eventually clinched the title, and Arsenal missed out once again.

Also, their Champions League run ended in disappointment after a semi-final defeat to PSG, despite a famous quarter-final win against Real Madrid.

On the domestic front, early exits from both the FA Cup and League Cup added to the season’s underachievement.

What next for Arteta and Arsenal?

With the season over, pressure is mounting on Arteta.

While the Arsenal board has not indicated any plans to sack him, fans and football analysts believe a change may be needed if the Gunners truly want to return to winning ways.

Despite criticism, there is no denying the progress Arsenal has made in terms of playing style, youth development, and consistency.

Still, Mikel Obi believes that after six years and significant investment, the team should have more than one FA Cup to show.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arteta is expected to add fresh faces to his squad in a final push to bring trophies back to the Emirates.

