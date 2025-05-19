Arsenal and Chelsea have opened talks with Real Madrid star Rodrygo over a possible summer transfer

Both London clubs see the Brazilian player as a key addition to strengthen their squads ahead of next season

Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling Rodrygo, as they reshape their squad after a trophyless campaign

Arsenal and Chelsea have stepped up their summer transfer plans with both Premier League giants reportedly holding talks with the representatives of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

The 24-year-old Brazilian international, who has shown glimpses of brilliance at the Santiago Bernabéu, could be on the move after a season where his role in the team has slightly diminished.

According to reports from Caught Offisde, Arsenal and Chelsea, alongside treble winners Manchester City, have all made contact in recent weeks, signalling strong interest in bringing the winger to the Premier League.

With competition fierce at Real Madrid and game time less guaranteed, Rodrygo may be tempted by a move that promises a more prominent role.

Is Rodrygo the perfect Saka complement?

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his attacking options as the Spanish manager looks to build a squad capable of finally ending their Premier League title drought.

The Gunners reportedly want Rodrygo to play on the left flank, forming a dynamic front line with Bukayo Saka on the right and Kai Havertz centrally, per talkSPORT.

The Brazilian forward’s pace, flair, and direct style of play make him an ideal candidate to balance the attack and stretch defences.

Chelsea eye Brazilian for attack overhaul

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to revamp their squad under Enzo Maresca.

The Blues are said to be targeting a new-look frontline featuring Rodrygo and a fresh number nine, reportedly RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

With Chelsea struggling for consistency in front of goal and an underwhelming season by top striker Nicolas Jackson, Rodrygo's versatility and experience at the highest level could be exactly what they need to spark their attack back to life.

Manchester City in the mix as well

Manchester City are not out of the race either as the former Premier League champions are on the lookout for a new attacker, according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.

With question marks over the future of both Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku, Pep Guardiola is reportedly monitoring Rodrygo as a potential replacement.

His strong work ethic, ability to operate in multiple forward roles, and Champions League experience make him a tempting option for the dethroned Premier League champions.

Despite a season of relative uncertainty, Rodrygo has still managed 18 goals and 7 assists across all competitions, a reminder of his quality and potential.

As the summer window approaches, the Brazilian will have a significant decision to make, with three of England’s biggest clubs vying for his signature.

Rodrygo refuses to play for Real Madrid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tensions are boiling at Real Madrid as star forward Rodrygo is reportedly refusing to play for the Spanish club again following a fallout with teammate Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian has been sidelined due to internal unrest at the Santiago Bernabeu, including a grievance with manager Carlo Ancelotti’s selections and frustration over the rising prominence of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

