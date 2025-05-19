For the first time in eight years under manager Pep Guardiola, Manchester City will end the season without a major trophy

City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Emirates FA Cup final on Saturday evening, May 17, with Eberechi Eze scoring the only goal in the first half.

Manchester City now face the possibility of missing out on next season’s UEFA Champions League as they currently sit in sixth place with 65 points in the Premier League

Crystal Palace secured their first major trophy after beating star-studded Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, May 17.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson stopped Omar Marmosh's penalty in the 36th minute as well as a rebound from Erling Haaland.

Man City dominated the first half of the match but Henderson denied Haaland, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku in the first half from converting goals.

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Final match against Crystal Palace in London, England. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Guardiola speaks on trophyless season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists the club did not finish the 2024/25 season trophyless.

According to BBC, the former Barcelona coach stated that a win over Bournemouth could still secure a UEFA Champions League spot for City.

Guardiola noted that his side played well in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace but lacked the cutting edge to convert their chances.

The 54-year-old also took a jab at Arsenal, reminding critics that Manchester City won the Community Shield at the start of the season. He said via HaytersTV:

“It is important for Manchester City to qualify for the UEFA Champions League except for Newcastle who won the Carabao Cup, Liverpool won the Premier League and Manchester City that won the Community Shield - the other teams didn't win trophies.

"We played a really good [FA Cup] final, not enough to win it, and we have the last two games, we need four points to be in the Champions League next year and this is enough and everyone has to be aware of that."

Manchester City failed to win a major trophy for the first time in eight years.

Mixed reactions trail Guardiola's comments

@leafricangooner said:

"Ironic how the Community Shield is a trophy for everyone apart from when Arsenal win it. 😂."

@MArtetaEra wrote:

"Community Shield is suddenly a trophy now, but when Arteta wins it twice, it’s a “glorified friendly.”

"Bunch of hypocrites."

@AfcInverted added:

"Arsenal fans will tell you CS is not a trophy."

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

"The standard is different If it’s Arsenal,we are told Arteta only won one trophy and the two CS he won don’t count but here we are with the GOAT manager clearly stating that it counts,what pundits and football twitter think is definitely different from what the football insiders think."

@AFCFrediNho_ said:

"If it was Arteta who said he won the community, the entire English media would wabr his head 😭."

@ArkitectOfChaos added:

"Pep, you have literally won everything. Don't lower yourself to thinking the charity plate is something to talk about."

Obi slams Haaland for dodging penalty

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi has taken a firm stance against Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, following City's shocking FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

Haaland came under fire for passing up the opportunity to take a crucial penalty, leaving fans and pundits questioning his leadership in high-stakes matches.

Man City’s moment to level the game came after a reckless challenge from Tyrick Mitchell on Bernardo Silva, earning the defending champions a penalty.

