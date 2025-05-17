Arsenal will host Newcastle United in Matchweek 37 of the 2024/25 English Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 18

The Gunners sit second on the table with 68 points, while the Magpies trail closely in third with 66 points

Manager Mikel Arteta stated that the team is determined to finish the season strongly after missing out on the Premier League title and a spot in the UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal risk losing second place if they fail to beat Newcastle United on Sunday, May 17, at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are yet to secure a win over the Magpies this season and need just one point to confirm their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend kept their Champions League hopes alive.

Arteta eyes win against Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his players must be more clinical if they are to overcome Newcastle.

According to YahooSports, the Spanish coach praised the Magpies, saying they have a squad capable of challenging for the title next season.

Arteta emphasised the importance of finishing second in the Premier League to boost fan confidence and insisted that Newcastle's recent results won’t shake his team’s focus. He said via Arsenal:

“This is our big chance to wrap up the Champions League, and put the team in a really strong position for the second place. I also want to say a big thank you to our supporters for an amazing season.

“The dream of winning the Premier League this season is gone, so as we said, be the best of the rest and feel that pain to be better.

“The players have to be clinical in front of the goal because we know the qualities of Newcastle.

"Newcastle have built a squad for the future, they have the quality and I see them contending for the league next season."

Mixed reaction trail Arsenal vs Newcastle

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the build-up to the match. Read them below:

@girlhives said:

“We used to challenge for the trophy now we are competing for CL spots 😭😭.”

@_IKENNA_ added:

“Please beat Newcastle…I don’t want them to be to us what Tottenham are to City.”

@SamuelKwizera13 wrote:

“Arteta should be given only one more season to prove he can win trophies, if he doesn't and remains the coach then we the supporters need to boycott watching arsenal matches and buying it's jerseys till the owner sells it to potential buyers who can transform it."

@GoonerForLife16 said:

“Bruh, losing to Newcastle four times in one season may automatically qualify me for a position to play as "The Joker".

@Somun0 wrote:

“That sounds like an exciting event! Enjoy the upcoming match against Newcastle United. Your support means a lot to the team.”

Arteta to remain at Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have confirmed that Mikel Arteta will remain in charge of the club despite a disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Gunners' exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and the loss of the Premier League title to Liverpool have left some fans questioning the Spaniard's future at the North London club.

Arteta, who took over in December 2019, retains the trust of the board even after another season without major silverware.

