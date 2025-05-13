Harry Kane has ended his long wait for a first-team trophy by winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich

The Bayern Munich forward has reflected on years of pressure, missed finals, and the weight of expectations

Kane has also hinted at more success to come as he closes in on the Bundesliga top scorer title

After years of near misses and painful defeats, Harry Kane has finally lifted his first major team trophy, ending what many dubbed a “trophy curse.”

The England captain clinched his first title on Saturday as Bayern Munich celebrated their Bundesliga triumph at the Allianz Arena, with Kane scoring the opener in a 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

England star Harry Kane lifts the Bundesliga trophy with his Bayern Munich teammates following their trophy presentation. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

The 32-year-old striker, who has long been one of football’s most prolific goalscorers without a team title, called the victory “worth the wait.”

The champagne moment for Kane came a week after Bayern were confirmed champions, thanks to a 2-2 draw between Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg, Flashscore reports.

Kane's joy was evident on the pitch, where he was soaked in beer by jubilant teammates during the traditional Bundesliga title celebrations.

A long-awaited milestone for Kane

Kane’s career has been filled with personal awards but plagued by narrow misses in team competitions.

Harry Kane displays the Bundesliga title after winning his first trophy in his career at 32 years old. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

According to ESPN, the England captain had previously lost six major finals, including losing a Champions League final and two Carabao Cup finals with Spurs, two European Championship finals with England and a German Super Cup final on his Bayern debut last season.

His decision to join the German giants in 2023 was a clear sign he was ready to pursue silverware, and that gamble has now paid off.

While some critics had mocked his lack of trophies, Kane remained resilient.

"It is a weight on the shoulders," Kane told The Guardian.

"I'm very aware of the fact that I hadn't won it. I put myself under more pressure than anyone else. As the years go by you start to think: 'Is it going to happen?' You keep going, you keep pushing yourself and good things come and this is definitely one of those.

Kane takes aim at rival fans

Kane took a subtle jab at those who had taunted his trophyless record, stating that winning a title doesn’t fundamentally change who he is.

“I’m no different to what I was before I had won,” he said. “Maybe once you’ve won your first one there’s a little less to talk about and throw my way, but again it comes with it.

"And we’ll see what people talk about now. I’m sure they’ll find something and I’ll take it in my stride.”

For Kane, the trophy is not just a career highlight but a turning point in how he is perceived. No longer the nearly man, he’s now a champion, and with Bayern, more titles may yet follow.

Kane eyes more history

With 25 league goals already this season, Kane is on track to become the first player ever to finish his first two Bundesliga seasons as the league’s top scorer.

As the goals continue to flow, so too may the silverware. And for Kane, the wait for the first may have been long, but the road ahead now looks wide open.

Kane wins first career trophy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayern Munich have been crowned the German Bundesliga champions after drawing RB Leipzig 3-3, and Kane can now celebrate the first trophy of his career.

The English striker, who was suspended for the game after picking up a yellow card against FSV Mainz 05, watched on from the stands and was dejected when Bayern went behind.

