Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the 2024 Forbes sports earnings list, dominating with $275 million, including over $100 million from his salary

Argentine legend Lionel Messi drops to fifth place in the current rankings, slipping from third last year

NBA star Stephen Curry and English boxer Tyson Fury moved into the top three with significant earnings

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes for the third consecutive year.

The Portugal star signed a two-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club in 2022, worth around $200 million per year.

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner's estimated total earnings are approximately $275 million.

Ronaldo's numerous endorsement deals further boost his earnings, reinforcing his position as the highest-paid athlete of the year.

His substantial financial package highlights the growing influence of the Saudi Pro League per The Meteor.

In 2024, the former Real Madrid star earned $262.4 million, which is $14.2 million more than in 2023.

Most of his earnings stem from his $225.8 million annual salary at Al Nassr, where he joined from Manchester United in December 2022., per SkySports.

Ronaldo to renew contract

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently renegotiating his contract, with a potential deal that could see him earn $4.1 million per week.

According to Yahoosports, the 40-year-old has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension, earning $216 million in salary and another $64.8 million in image rights.

Since arriving at Al Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 75 goals in 84 appearances.

Curry, Fury make complete Top 3

NBA star Stephen Curry takes second place on the Forbes list with $156 million. The Golden State Warriors guard became the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career three-pointers in March 2025.

English boxer Tyson Fury secured third place with $146 million, boosted by his income from Maltese tourism and his Netflix reality show.

In fourth position is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, with $137 million, thanks to his record-breaking signing bonuses and a lucrative contract extension.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi dropped to fifth place with $135 million, continuing to earn from major endorsements with Adidas and Apple per SportingTimes.

Top-earning athletes in 2024 by Forbes

Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer: $275m. Stephen Curry, NBA: $156m. Tyson Fury, boxing: $146m. Dak Prescott, NFL: $137m. Lionel Messi, soccer: $135m. LeBron James, NBA: $133.8m. Juan Soto, MLB: $114m. Karim Benzema, soccer: $104m

