Haaland Takes £500,000 per Week? The Premier League’s Top 10 Highest-Paid Footballers
- Erling Haaland is the Premier League's highest-paid player, earning £500,000 per week at Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne follow the Norwegian closely, each earning £400,000 weekly
- Only two players from Manchester United and one from Arsenal made the Premier League's top 10 rich list
With English football flush from record-breaking TV rights deals, Premier League clubs are spending big, and the players are cashing in.
From Manchester City to Liverpool, top-tier stars from the top teams are securing jaw-dropping wages, with weekly earnings soaring to half a million pounds.
At the top of this earnings mountain is Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s goal machine, taking home a staggering £500,000 per week.
The Norwegian striker has been in red-hot form since arriving in England, and his earnings reflect his immense value to the reigning champions.
Haaland, Salah, and De Bruyne lead the pack
Right behind Haaland sits Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, each earning an estimated £400,000 weekly.
Salah recently signed a new contract with Liverpool to fend off interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.
De Bruyne, who has disclosed he is leaving the Etihad this season, remains the creative engine of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side and is handsomely rewarded for his loyalty and brilliance.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk follows closely with £350,000 a week, tied with Manchester United’s midfield general Casemiro.
Both players bring experience and leadership to their teams, justifying their lofty salaries.
Surprise inclusions and notable mentions
Further down the list, we see Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes all pocketing £300,000 per week, highlighting the sheer depth of Premier League riches.
Omar Marmoush, a less talked-about name, makes a surprise entry into the top 10 with a reported £295,000 weekly wage, just ahead of Arsenal’s Kai Havertz on £280,000.
The figures underline how competitive the Premier League has become, not just on the pitch but financially.
Long-term contracts, improved sponsorship deals, and global broadcasting rights have allowed clubs to offer eye-watering salaries, in some cases, rivalling offers from Saudi Pro League teams.
Top 10 highest-paid footballers in the Premier League
- Erling Haaland - Weekly wage: £500,000
- Mohamed Salah - Weekly wage: £400,000
- Kevin de Bruyne - Weekly wage: £400,000
- Virgil van Dijk - Weekly wage: £350,000
- Casemiro - Weekly wage: £350,000
- Jack Grealish - Weekly wage: £300,000
- Bernardo Silva - Weekly wage: £300,000
- Bruno Fernandes - Weekly wage: £300,000
- Omar Marmoush - Weekly wage: £295,000
- Kai Havertz - Weekly wage: £280,000
The price of Premier League stardom
While critics argue that such astronomical wages can disconnect players from fans, others see it as a necessary strategy to attract and retain the world’s best talent in what is widely regarded as football’s most competitive league.
As clubs look ahead to next season, it is clear the battle off the pitch, for signatures, endorsements, and global attention, is just as fierce as what happens in the 90 minutes on the turf.
Full breakdown of Salah’s new salary
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Salah has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool, putting to rest months of speculation about a possible move to Saudi Arabia or a summer departure.
The Egyptian has committed his future to Anfield until 2026, in a deal that cements his status as one of the highest-paid players in Liverpool's history.
Salah’s new deal is reportedly worth up to £50 million over two years. If all bonuses and performance-related clauses are met, the Egyptian will earn approximately £25 million per season, breaking down to £480,000 per week or about £68,571 per day.
