Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has praised his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., following his debut for Portugal’s U15 team

The 14-year-old came off the bench in Portugal’s 4-1 win over Japan on Tuesday afternoon, May 13

He has already made headlines at club level, scoring 17 goals in just two matches for Al-Nassr U15 during the 2024/25 season

History was made as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., son of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, made his debut for the U15 national team.

Ronaldo Jr. received his first call-up from coach Michael Rwabigwi and was given the iconic No. 7 jersey.

The 14-year-old has played for youth teams at Juventus, Manchester United, and Al-Nassr over the past seven years.

Debut excites Ronaldo Sr.

Al-Nassr U15 player Cristiano Ronaldo Jr came off the bench in Portugal’s U15 team on Tuesday in a 4-1 victory over Japan at the ongoing Vlatko Markovic international tournament in Croatia.

With Portugal leading 3-0, courtesy of a hat trick from Braga's Rafael Cabral, Ronaldo Jr. was brought on in the 54th minute, per ESPN.

In a post on X, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2016 Euro winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrated his son for the great accomplishment. He wrote:

“Congratulations on your Portugal debut, son. Very proud of you.”

Tuesday’s match was the first of four games Portugal’s U15 squad will play in Croatia as part of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament.

They face Greece on Wednesday, England on Friday, and will wrap up the competition on Sunday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

The former Juventus U15 player will be aiming to surpass Ronaldo Sr.'s record with the national team, where he scored seven goals in nine appearances at the same age level.

Ronaldo Jr. scored 58 goals in a single season while playing for Juventus’ academy during his father’s stint at the Italian club from 2018 to 2021 per IndianExpress.

Ronaldo fans react

@snowwgurd said:

"Please bring him to Real Madrid 🤍👑."

@u1406 wrote:

"Cristiano is not just Portugal’s pride… He is a role model for his son and for every child around the world in ambition, discipline, and determination. It’s only natural that the son of a legend starts where his father left off — this isn’t favoritism, it’s a legacy being continued.”

@Pontiing added:

"Wow! Glad to have junior, 2026 WC is ahead, looking forward for both Father & son"

Ronaldo Jr gets National call-up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy is taking a new shape as his 14-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, earns his first call-up to Portugal’s U-15 national team.

The young forward has been included in the squad for the upcoming Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia, scheduled to take place from May 13 to 18.

The news has stirred excitement in Portugal and beyond, and fans are dreaming of the possibility of a future where father and son might don the same national jersey side by side.

