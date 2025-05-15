Nigerian players have long made a positive impact in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), with Super Eagles stars like Olisa Ndah, Stanley Nwabali, and Daniel Akpeyi currently serving as good ambassadors

In the past, players such as Muisi Ajao, Onyekachi Okonkwo, and Raphael Chukwu also won the hearts of South Africans, earning accolades and entering the country through proper channels

A recent incident has tainted this reputation, with a Nigerian footballer caught entering South Africa illegally, putting his club at risk of a major points deduction

Highlands Park player Franklin Ogbonna has been found to have used fraudulent study and work visas in South Africa.

The Nigerian player led former PSL side Highlands Park to victory in the 2024/25 SAFA Gauteng ABC Motsepe League.

However, the club now risks missing out on representing Gauteng at the upcoming SAFA National Playoffs, scheduled for June in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Franklin Ogbonna smiles after scoring a goal for Highlands Park in the South African League. Photo by: Franklin Ogbonna.

Source: Facebook

DHA confirms visa as fake

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that the documents presented by Franklin Ogbonna during his stay in South Africa are fake.

According to FARPost, the 27-year-old's case could result in a 57-point deduction for Highlands Park.

Administrative clerk Reshigan Kistan revealed that the unique control number on Ogbonna's study visa is invalid, with no such visa records existing. Kistan stated:

“The visa label unique control number 877 61509 is invalid, and no such visa exists. The tracking number, which appears on the visa, is invalid, and no such records exist.”

Currently, Highlands Park leads the league with 83 points from 34 games under Johnny Ferreira.

However, they may drop to 18th place if the sanction is enforced by league operators.

Nigeria football player Franklin Ogbonna during a training session with his South African club Highlands Park. Photo by: Franklin Ogbonna.

Source: Facebook

Ogbonna targets more goals

Despite the accusations, Highlands Park striker Franklin Ogbonna says he is determined to score more goals for the club.

In a post on his Facebook page, the 27-year-old was seen celebrating with his teammates after scoring a goal in the league.

He added that all his achievements are by God's grace. He said:

"I just wanna keep improving on my goal scoring.

"Only by His grace."

South Africans react

Bonga Gupta Maphitha said:

"I'm a South African and I follow football especially our local league but I don't know this guy. Which club does he play for?"

Thembelani Banzi Faku replied

"Highlands Park tata if isekhona but he is 27 years of age according to Google."

Makhavula Mc Welele wrote:

"If I was a chairman of that team would jus send him to the grave for wasting my time n money phaaa phaaaa phaaa."

Tshepo Jonas added:

"That has nothing to do with the Soccer team, if the documents were fake it's up to the home affairs to do thier job not the club."

Nyisist Kagiso said:

"That's politics and not football.

"Arrest him and leave sports alone.

