Newcastle United are in £40 million talks to sign Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen

The Magpies are preparing for a busy summer transfer window with key squad changes expected

Boniface could bolster Newcastle’s attack as they prepare for possible Champions League football next season

Newcastle United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface in what could be a major move in the summer transfer window.

Manager Eddie Howe is expected to make key adjustments to the Magpies' squad this summer, especially in the attacking department.

With Callum Wilson’s contract expiring in June and growing interest from top European clubs in leading goal-scorer Alexander Isak, Newcastle are planning ahead.

According to German outlet BILD, the Magpies are deep in talks to secure Boniface for a proposed fee of £40 million, signalling their intent to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

The Nigerian forward has emerged as a top target following a solid campaign in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Transfermarkt, Boniface has scored 11 goals across all competitions this season despite struggling with a series of injuries and playing as a back-up striker to Patrick Shick since his return in January.

At just 23, Boniface offers a blend of strength, pace, and finishing ability, qualities that make him a perfect fit for the Premier League.

UCL ambition fueling Newcastle’s moves

After winning their first major trophy in 70 years and sitting on the verge of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, Newcastle are looking to bolster their squad depth, Football Insider reports.

The added challenge of European football means the Magpies must be equipped with a strong and flexible roster to navigate the heavy fixture load.

Boniface would not only provide cover for Isak but also bring valuable rotation options.

However, some questions remain about whether the Super Eagles star would accept a backup role, particularly if Isak remains the first-choice striker when fully fit.

Yet, with the Premier League and European competitions demanding a higher level of squad rotation, his inclusion could prove vital.

A major step for Boniface

Should the move happen, Boniface will join a growing list of Nigerian stars in the Premier League and bring more spotlight to Nigerian talent on the global stage.

The 23-year-old forward will join former Nigeria internationals like Shola Ameobi, Obafemi Martins, and Celestine Babayaro who have in the past laced their boots for Newcastle in the Premier League.

For the Magpies, signing Boniface would be a statement of intent, signing a young, international-calibre striker in the prime of his development.

Boniface’s potential move to England could mark the beginning of a new chapter in his career, and possibly the rise of Newcastle as a consistent force in English and European football.

