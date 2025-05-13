Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone emergency abdominal surgery after colliding with goalpost

The Nottingham Forest medical staff discovered the extent of Awoniyi’s injury on Monday and had to suggest surgery quickly

Awoniyi is expected to recover, but surgery highlights concerns over injury management protocols

Taiwo Awoniyi was rushed to the hospital for emergency abdominal surgery following a painful collision during Nottingham Forest’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles striker was injured late in the match after sliding into the goalpost while attempting to connect with a cross from teammate Anthony Elanga.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is being treated on the pitch by the Nottingham Forest medical staff after he collided with the goalpost.

Source: Getty Images

Though visibly in pain, Awoniyi returned to the pitch after receiving medical attention and managed to complete the match.

However, after further examination on Monday, medical staff discovered that the extent of the injury was far more serious than initially thought, prompting immediate surgery on the Super Eagles striker, The Guardian reports.

The operation was performed to address internal damage, and while not life-threatening, the incident has raised serious concerns about the club’s injury protocol.

Club owner and coach clash over Awoniyi

Following the match, Nottingham Forest's owner Evangelos Marinakis confronted manager Nuno Espirito Santo in a heated on-pitch exchange, an unusual but telling moment that underscored growing frustrations within the club.

According to The Sun, it has now been revealed that Awoniyi’s injury was at the centre of that argument.

Marinakis was reportedly angered by the decision to allow the Super Eagles striker to return to play despite his clear discomfort and the potential seriousness of the injury.

Speaking to the media, Nuno admitted there was a "misunderstanding" between the coaching team and the medical department.

“It was disappointing for everybody,” Nuno explained. “We had the signal to make a substitution, but Taiwo wanted to give it a go. Unfortunately, the pain was too much, and we were left with one less man in the closing minutes.”

Marinakis, while downplaying the confrontation, also expressed frustration:

“Everyone was concerned about Taiwo’s wellbeing. We need to do better to protect our players.”

Injury adds to frustrating season for Awoniyi

Awoniyi’s latest injury compounds a difficult season for the Nigerian international.

After an impressive first season in the Premier League, where he scored 10 goals in 27 appearances, the Super Eagles striker has struggled to regain that form, largely due to fitness concerns and tactical changes under the new manager.

Nottingham Forest are yet to disclose how long Awoniyi will be sidelined from action following his emergency surgery on Monday.

Source: Getty Images

In the current season, Awoniyi has played a limited role behind Chris Wood and has only managed one goal in 24 appearances, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The abdominal injury and subsequent surgery now put the 27-year-old forward’s availability for the remaining fixtures, and potentially Nigeria’s international matches, in doubt.

Despite the setback, the surgery was declared a success, and Awoniyi is expected to begin rehabilitation soon.

Awoniyi splashes millions on Ramadan gifts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Awoniyi donated food items to Nigerians in Kwara State in the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The former Liverpool player also extended the donations to Christians observing the Lenten period.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal in 21 appearances for Nottingham Forest during the 2024/25 English Premier League season.

