Super Eagles player Taiwo Awoniyi has distributed food items to Muslims during the month of Ramadan

The Nottingham Forest forward also completed the unfinished secretariat of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria in Kwara State

The former Nigeria U-17 player was excluded from the squad list released by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

Taiwo Awoniyi has donated food items to Nigerians in Kwara State in the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The former Liverpool player also extended the donations to Christians observing the Lenten period.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal in 21 appearances for Nottingham Forest during the 2024/25 English Premier League season.

Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi has donated food items to the Muslim faithful in the month of Ramadan.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi continues philanthropic gesture

Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi distributed food items worth millions to the less privileged during the month of Ramadan.

According to The Independent, shop owners at the George Innih Stadium in Ilorin were among the beneficiaries of his kind gesture.

The food distribution exercise was met with widespread acclaim, with beneficiaries praising Awoniyi's kindness and generosity per WesternPost.

An official of the Taiwo Awoniyi Foundation Suleiman Atunrase stated that the footballer's gesture should be emulated by other prominent individuals. He said:

"As a role model to many young people, his selfless act is an inspiration for others to follow in his footsteps."

Super Eagles striker Awoniyi has been praised for positively impacting the lives of Nigerians amid the current economic challenges. Photo by: Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian journalist Olayinka Owolewa has praised Super Eagles player Taiwo Awoniyi for his generous donations to his local community.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Owolewa said the player has succeeded in touching the lives of many who cannot buy food items in this current economy. He said:

This is a wonderful gesture by Taiwo Awoniyi.

His decision to distribute food to thousands of people in Ilorin during the Ramadan and Lenten season via his foundation is a testament to his kind heart and commitment to giving back to his community.

It's inspiring to see public figures like Awoniyi using their platform to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

His selfless act will undoubtedly bring joy and relief to many families in need.

Kudos to Taiwo Awoniyi and his foundation for this noble initiative.

May his kindness be an inspiration to others and may his generosity be rewarded many times over.

Ahmed Musa commends Awoniyi

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has commended Taiwo Awoniyi for completing the secretariat of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Kwara State Chapter.

According to Blueprint, the Kano Pillars captain urged every foreign-based player to emulate the Nottingham Forest player. Musa said:

“I am going to say a very big thank you to my younger brother, Taiwo Awoniyi for this magnificent building he has built for SWAN.

“Every footballer needs to learn from what Awoniyi has done”.

The members of sports journalists in the state unanimously agreed to name the secretariat after the former member of the 2015 World Conquering Golden Eaglets squad per Daily Trust.

Former Nigerian star blasts Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Golden Eaglet goalkeeper Dele Abubakar has slammed Chelle for excluding Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi despite having an expansive list of 39 players.

The former Kano Golden Stars player said the former Liverpool player would have served as a spiritual intercessor for the team.

Nigeria are fifth in Group C with three points from the first four games, above Zimbabwe and behind Rwanda, Benin Republic, South Africa, and Lesotho.

