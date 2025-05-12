Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has found a new love in Afrobeats, as he was seen vibing to P-Square's 2014 hit song Shekini after the El Clasico match on Sunday evening, May 11

The Spanish international scored the equalising goal for the Catalans after French forward Kylian Mbappe gave Real Madrid a 2-0 lead within the first 15 minutes of the game

Yamal has recently shown a strong connection to Nigerian music, celebrating the Copa del Rey victory with a performance by Skales

Barcelona delivered a masterclass performance, coming from two goals down to defeat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday evening, May 11.

Spanish forward Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight by scoring the equaliser in the 32nd minute, curling a brilliant left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

The 17-year-old was also instrumental in Barcelona’s 3-2 victory over Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey final, continuing his rise as one of Europe's most exciting young talents.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal celebrates the victory after winning the Copa del Rey Final. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Yamal dances to P-Square's song

Lamine Yamal has taken his love for Afrobeats to a new level after vibing to P-Square’s hit song Shekini.

In a post shared on X, the 17-year-old shared a video of himself dancing alongside three unidentified individuals following Barcelona’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid.

The young star excitedly flashed four fingers with both hands, symbolising the number of goals scored by the Catalans.

Ahead of the match, Yamal had expressed his admiration for Afrobeats, naming Grammy winner Burna Boy and chart-topper Rema as his favourite artistes.

The UEFA Champions League semi-final youngest goal-scorer has consistently shown love for Nigerian music.

During the March international break, he helped bring Nigerian singer Skales back into the spotlight after dancing to his hit Shake Body.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Photo by: Alex Caparros.

Mixed reactions trail Yamal’s 'Shekini' vibe

Nigerians have taken to social media to share mixed reactions after Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was seen vibing to P-Square’s hit Shekini, instead of Skales’ new single titled 'Dance Like Yamal'.

One X user joked that P-Square might soon reconcile thanks to Yamal’s endorsement, while another criticised the 17-year-old, calling him “ungrateful” for not promoting the song named in his honour.

@Suckid0001 said:

"A different sound actually, they ain't vibing to Psquare's song."

@unlcetalkytalky asked:

"Peter vs Paul. The shekini royalties saga. Will you be there???"

@iKaptainKush wrote:

"Skales seeing Lamine hyping Psquare after singing a special song for him."

@Mygodfather__ added:

"I think Yamal na who dey revive career now.

"Abeg make e revive wizkid own toooo😭😂😂."

@nxjoke100 said:

Psquare go soon reconcile 😎."

@Chinonxo_ wrote:

"E no see song wey skales release for am.

"This yamal dey ungrateful 🤣🤣🤣."

@cuddlycyberczar added:

"PSquare will be in Spain by next week. 😂."

@LeeboiAde said:

"Between Paul and Peter who go come perform Shekini for Barcelona ….since dem no dey together again."

@AmadiMicha95931 wrote:

"This boy dey on a mission to blow all our OGs 😂…. Make dem begin pray so him go pick dem next."

Skales suffers backlash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Skales faced backlash from fans following his reaction to Barcelona’s dramatic 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Skales remained positive, stating that he would "continue to give glory to God in all circumstances."

One fan harshly compared Barcelona’s defeat to the trajectory of Skales' music career, sparking a wave of mixed reactions online.

