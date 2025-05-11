Barcelona came from two goals down to defeat Real Madrid 4-3 in El Clasico at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Sunday evening, May 11

Vinicius Junoir made two assists for Kylian Mbappe during the encounter that produced six goals in the first half

Barcelona fans drag Madrid players

Mubee Dha said:

"Barcelona makes Vinicius play as Right Back."

Mohamed Bari wrote:

"Real Madrid & Arsenal are great example of working hard & dying poor."

Yemi Gashe added:

"Forget about Barcelona, La Masia needs to play against Real Madrid every week."

Hassan Adan Ali said:

"Mbappe scored a hat-trick just to watch his team defend like Wi-Fi—strong in the beginning, disappeared when needed!😀"

Ïts Ricky wrote:

"Look, it doesn't really matter how many they Scores,we will surely Remontonda,they..Real can't beat us this Season..(Lamine Yamal words. 🐐 at 17)."

Mohammad Rabiullah added:

"This Real Madrid team is nothing without penalty & Referee's."

Chanda Mark Chary OPs said:

"They rejoiced more than Inter Milan last week. Yet they can't even rejoice when we play them."

Usman Kolo Damboa wrote:

"Man of the match should be given to referee."

Football Worldwide Update added:

"They were celebrating our exit from Champion league, now let them feel the pain.

Assad A. Isse said:

"This season is our era — four consecutive wins, “El Clásico” We’re unstoppable!"

Ancelotti takes a swipe at Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the upcoming clash against Barcelona will be the final El Clásico of the season.

The Italian coach noted that Barcelona will not feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The 65-year-old described the match as a do-or-die affair, as Real Madrid aim to close the four-point gap and defend their La Liga title.

