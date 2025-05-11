Kylian Mbappe sets a new Real Madrid record with 39 goals in his debut season, surpassing Ivan Zamorano

The French forward scored a hat-trick in El Clasico, but Real Madrid fell 4-3 to Barcelona on Sunday afternoon

Mbappe now tops the La Liga scoring charts with 26 goals, eyeing the Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick against Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico not only lit up one of football’s fiercest rivalries but also cemented his place in Real Madrid’s history books.

With three beautiful goals at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys, the French forward increased his season tally to 39 goals across all competitions, setting a new record for the most goals by a player in their debut season at the club.

According to talkSPORT, the previous record of 37 goals was held by Chilean striker Ivan Zamorano, set in the 1992/93 season.

Mbappe has also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s 33-goal debut campaign after his 2009 move from Manchester United.

Having joined from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, the 25-year-old Frenchman has made an immediate and dominant impact in Spain.

El Clasico drama: Goals, records, but no victory

Despite Mbappe’s brilliance, Real Madrid were unable to come away with the win, falling 4-3 to Barcelona in a pulsating El Clasico encounter.

Mbappe gave Los Blancos a perfect start with a penalty in the fifth minute before adding his second just nine minutes later. But Barcelona quickly flipped the script.

The Catalans responded with four goals before halftime, Eric Garcia and Lamine Yamal each struck, while Raphinha netted a brace to put the hosts ahead 4-2 by the break.

In the second half, Mbappe completed his hat-trick, securing his third treble for Madrid. However, it was not enough, as Barcelona held firm to secure a crucial win in the title race.

The result leaves Real Madrid seven points adrift of the league leaders with just three matches to play, making it almost impossible for them to reclaim the La Liga title.

Eyes on the Golden boot

While the league title may be slipping out of Madrid’s grasp, Mbappe’s form remains a silver lining.

The Frenchman’s three goals against Barcelona lifted him to the top of the La Liga scoring charts with 26 goals, overtaking Robert Lewandowski.

If Mbappe stays ahead, the 25-year-old will be the first Real Madrid player to win the Golden Boot since Karim Benzema in the 2021/22 season.

Mbappe’s hat-trick also makes him the first player in over 30 years to score three goals in an El Clasico and lose the match, a rare statistic in a game filled with twists.

With three league fixtures remaining and a busy summer ahead, including the expanded Club World Cup, Mbappe still has plenty of chances to add to his record-breaking debut season.

Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona have taken a giant step toward this season's La Liga title following their 4-3 victory over fierce rival Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants went from 0-2 down to 3-2 up in the blink of an eye. A fourth goal seemed to have put the game to bed, but Mbappe’s hat-trick goal ensured a grandstand finish.

Barcelona held on and moved seven points clear of Madrid in the La Liga title race, with just three matches remaining.

