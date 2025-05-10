Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has named his favourite Afrobeats artists from Nigeria

The Spanish international played a key role in the resurgence of Skales' hit song "Shake Body," performed during Barcelona's Copa del Rey celebration

The 17-year-old also featured Wande Coal’s "Iskaba" on his Instagram as part of the buildup to Barcelona’s clash with Inter Milan

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is making headlines again, not for his brilliance on the pitch, but for his love of Afrobeats.

The 17-year-old caught the attention of Nigerian music fans after he was seen vibing to Skales' hit track "Shake Body" following Spain’s victory over the Netherlands during the international break.

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, released a new single titled "Dance Like Lamine Yamal" as a tribute to the young Spanish talent.

Yamal names favourite Afrobeats artists

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal continues to shine on the pitch—and now, he's also emerging as an unexpected ambassador for Nigerian Afrobeats.

In a recent Instagram post, the 17-year-old Spanish international revealed his deep appreciation for the genre, noting that Afrobeats features heavily on his playlist.

When asked about his favourite Afrobeats artists during an interview, Yamal said:

“I listen to Afro music a lot.”

"My favourite artists are Burna Boy and Rema."

Interestingly, Yamal did not mention Skales, despite recently being seen hanging out with the ‘Shake Body’ hitmaker.

Skales attained a new feat following his live performance at Barcelona's celebration party at the Spanish football club after their win against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

Yamal becomes Beats ambassador

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has joined the ranks of global icons like Lionel Messi as a brand ambassador for Beats, the Apple-owned premium headphone brand.

The announcement was made via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of @beatsbydre.

According to SportsPro, Yamal’s signing strengthens the brand’s ambassador lineup, which already includes global sports stars such as Messi, Erling Haaland, and LeBron James.

Beats’ Chief Marketing Officer highlighted the importance of Yamal’s addition to the team. He said:

“Having Lamine as part of the Beats family is a huge honour. He creates magic on the pitch, and we know that music is another huge passion of his.”

Mixed reactions trail Yamal's choice of Burna and Rema

Nigerian music lovers have trolled Skales after Lamine Yamal mentioned Burna Boy and Rema as his favourite Afrobeats artists.

@__temiszn wrote:

"Yamal no wan shake body again 🤣."

@ThugboyXX said:

"Worse things about being a man is that you will always be in trouble."

@__CD2 added:

"After dem dedicate song to you?

"I pour you spit."

@flames_collins wrote:

"Jesus!

"This boy no mention skales😭."

@iYungblogger added:

"Ha what of “DANCE LIKE LAMINE YAMAL.”

@itsdonaldish said:

"Chale bro come see your man, he make Skales dance like 1 month this for nothing 🤣."

Bastoni says Yamal is exceptional

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has heaped praise on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, calling him the best player he has ever faced.

The Italian international described the 17-year-old as “exceptional” and credited Yamal’s remarkable football intelligence and creativity.

Bastoni said Inter have learned from their mistakes in the first leg and plan to adjust their approach for the second leg at San Siro.

