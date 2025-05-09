Stefanie Ladewig, born in Berlin, is of German-Cameroonian descent

She is a model, influencer, former cheerleader, and entrepreneur with her fragrance brand, Chogan

Stefanie and Osimhen share a daughter, Hailey True

Victor Osimhen is widely celebrated as one of Nigeria’s brightest football stars, but off the pitch, his personal life has also drawn attention, especially his relationship with Stefanie Ladewig.

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner has been in excellent form since moving to Turkey to join Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, where he is on course to win the league and cup double.

Victor Osimhen at a match for Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 33 goals in all competitions this season and is projected to finish as the top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig, as he sits at the top of the charts with 24 goals.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Juventus are some of the elite European clubs chasing after his services in the transfer window when his loan deal with Galatasaray ends in the summer.

5 facts to know about Osimhen’s girlfriend

While Osimhen maintains a private life, here are five quick facts about the woman who shares his world.

1. Stefanie has a multi-cultural background

Stefanie Kim Ladewig was born on September 13, 2000, in Berlin, Germany, and she is currently 24 years old.

Victor Osimhen and partner Stefanie. Photo credit @242Star

She has a rich cultural heritage. Her father is German, and her mother, Sarah Agbortabi, is Cameroonian.

This diverse background has contributed to Stefanie’s global appeal and strong sense of identity.

She now resides in Turkey, where her partner Victor Osimhen currently plays for Galatasaray.

2. Stefanie used to be a cheerleader

Stefanie and Victor first crossed paths in 2019, when Osimhen was playing for VfL Wolfsburg in Germany.

At the time, Stefanie worked as a cheerleader, and their connection began to grow quietly behind the scenes.

Despite the public's interest, the couple has managed to keep much of their relationship private.

3. Stefanie is a model, influencer, and entrepreneur

Beyond her cheerleading background, Stefanie has built a career as a model and social media influencer.

She regularly collaborates with fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, showcasing her stylish personality and influence online.

Stefanie also runs her own fragrance line under the brand name Chogan, proving she’s not just a footballer’s partner, but a savvy entrepreneur in her own right.

4. Stefanie and Osimhen share a daughter

Stefanie and Osimhen are proud parents to a daughter named Hailey True, who was born in October 2022.

The couple have largely kept their daughter out of the limelight, only occasionally sharing glimpses of family life.

Despite Osimhen’s fame, the couple values privacy and stability when it comes to their child.

5. She’s a constant supporter of Osimhen

Stefanie is frequently spotted cheering on Osimhen from the stands, travelling to support him during major games.

Whether in Italy, Germany, or Turkey, she remains a constant presence in his life and career, offering the type of support that every elite athlete values.

