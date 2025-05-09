Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and Spanish winger Adama Traoré turned Fulham’s dressing room into a playful wrestling ring

Fulham currently sit 11th in the Premier League table with 14 wins, 9 draws, and 12 losses from 35 matches

The Cottagers will host 14th-placed Everton at Craven Cottage on Saturday at 3 pm in Matchday 36

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and Spanish forward Adama Traoré engaged in a playful two-round wrestling match during a Fulham training session.

The team is preparing for their weekend clash against Everton, scheduled for Saturday at 3pm.

In a post on Facebook, the duo entertained their teammates, who watched and laughed as Alex Iwobi acted as the referee.

Fulham's Adama Traore and Calvin Bassey tackle Phil Foden of Manchester City in an English Premier League match. Photo by: Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The friendly bout began with Greco-Roman-style wrestling (upper body only) before shifting to freestyle toward the end.

Traore emerged victorious and was cheered by Bassey and their teammates in the locker room.

Kodei invites Bassey for wrestling trials

Head coach of Nigeria's national wrestling team, Victor Kodei, has encouraged Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey to consider wrestling as a second sport.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Kodei praised Bassey’s firm stance and strong grip, key traits of a successful wrestler.

The 14-time African champion also invited Bassey to visit the national wrestling training centre in Bayelsa whenever he's in Nigeria for World Cup qualifiers. He said:

"I'm impressed with Calvin Bassey's wrestling skills. He clearly has the traits of a wrestler. Taking on someone like Adama Traore, who isn't even in his weight class, says a lot about his courage and strength.

"Bassey has what it takes to succeed in wrestling. In Nigeria, we often say every child is a potential footballer, but I’d love to see Bassey give wrestling a try.

"I know he’ll be in Nigeria this September for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and I’m inviting him to visit our national wrestling gym to train and spar with some of our athletes."

"Nigeria recently returned from the African Championship in Cairo, Egypt, where we won a gold medal in men’s freestyle wrestling, our first in four years."

Calvin Bassey of Fulham celebrates scoring his team's first goal with his teammates during the Emirates FA Cup. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. Read them below:

Iseoluwa Raychel said:

"Dem don chop belle full. 😂😂😂."

Uzoaru Mmaduabuchi wrote:

"But honestly this guy try because is not easy for the gym guy."

Pascal Sylvester added:

"Adamma wan wonjure our broda fufu man."

Alex Olashe Bello said:

"They're the two bulls in the EPL."

Gabriel Oweiagbe Calabar wrote:

"Adama wey na wrestling him suppose dey do normally."

Naki Henry added:

"While another Atom from Manchester united wanted to try Adama,,be careful Lisandro."

Bassey to convince Nwaneri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has been urged to help convince Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri to consider representing Nigeria.

Nwaneri has featured for England at U16, U17, and U19 levels but remains eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

Bassey, who was born in Italy and raised in England, shared that his strong connection to his Nigerian heritage played a key role in his decision to represent the West African nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng