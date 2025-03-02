Calvin Bassey has been urged to convince Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri to consider playing for Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation have intensified their efforts in ensuring more England-born footballers play for the Super Eagles

Nwaneri could be handed an England national team call-up, as manager Thomas Tuchel is monitoring his situation

Fulham star Caalvin Bassey has been told to make efforts in convincing Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri to consider playing for Nigeria.

Nwaneri has featured for the England U16, U17 and U19 teams, but can still play for the Super Eagles.

He is eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents and efforts are underway to convince him to switch allegiance.

Calvin Bassey is prepared to convince Ethan Nwaneri to play for Nigeria. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Bassey, who was born in Italy, explained how he was raised in England. The 24-year-old explained how his connection to his heritage influenced his decision to represent Nigeria.

He told NBC Sports:

“I feel like because most of us were first-generation, we really feel connected to our Nigerian roots.

"We know how big of a country it is and how big they are in football, with some of the Nigerian stars that came through — Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, John Obi Mikel… there are so many stars.

"It’s a nice feeling. Hopefully, we inspire more boys who are born in England to at least consider playing back home.”

Bassey to convince Nigeria-eligible talents

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation have struggled to convince impressive England-born talents to pledge their international futures to Nigeria.

Dominic Solanke, Ebere Eze, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka all opted to represent England.

Only recently, Ethan Nwaneri became the new focus after he made history as the youngest player in the Premier League history in 2022.

The 17-year-old is eligible to play for either England, where he was born, or Nigeria, the birthplace of his parents.

Calvin Bassey hopes to convince Ethan Nwaneri to play for Nigeria. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

There are reports that England manager Thomas Tuchel is already monitoring the star and could hand him an invitation in March.

Bassey has since become a key member of the Super Eagles squad as he played a pivotal role for the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

ESPN reports that he is among the set of players that opted to play for their African roots alongside Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Nathan Tella, Ola Aina and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Bassey admitted that representing Nigeria is deeply personal. He added:

“When I was younger, my mom didn’t really watch football unless it was the World Cup. That’s the only thing she was engaged in because Nigeria was involved.

“So seeing that I just know when I’m on that pitch playing for Nigeria, she’s supporting like crazy.”

Nigeria set for Rwanda showdown

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is preparing his side ahead of the 'must-not-lose' trip to Kigali.

The Nigerian national team face the Amavubi of Rwanda in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on March 21.

Nigeria are in danger of failing to pick the ticket from the group after managing just three points from four matches played so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng