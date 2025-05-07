The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have secured a place in the quarterfinals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 2-2 draw against Kenya on Wednesday evening, May 7, in downtown Cairo

Captain Daniel Bameyi scored from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute to ensure Nigeria remained unbeaten in the group stage

Nigeria now sit second in Group B with five points, having recorded one win and two draws, as group leaders, Morocco top the table with seven points

The Flying Eagles gave a solid account of themselves, coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against the Rising Stars of Kenya in their third Group B match of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday evening, May 7, in Cairo, Egypt.

Goals from Nathaniel Kparobo and captain Daniel Bameyi ensured Nigeria avoided defeat in their final group stage fixture.

Nigeria finished the group stage in second place with five points, with one win, two draws, and a goal difference of +1.

Daniel Bameyi of Nigeria celebrates after winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Group D match against the Dominican Republic. Photo by: Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

First half: Nigeria 1-1 Kenya

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles had a shaky start as Kenya captain Wangaya Injehu converted a penalty in the 6th minute, following a handball by Emmanuel Chukwu inside the box, confirmed after a VAR review.

It took just seven minutes for the Flying Eagles to respond. Former Golden Eaglets captain Simon Cletus delivered a precise through ball to Nathaniel Kparobo, who calmly slotted the ball into an empty net with the goalkeeper already on the ground.

Kparobo nearly doubled his tally in the 18th minute but was denied by a superb save from Kenya goalkeeper Kevin Oduor. Just two minutes later, Nigeria's goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt produced a brilliant stop to keep out a powerful shot from Oliver Machaka.

Nigeria had another clear opportunity in the 25th minute, but Enyimba winger Clinton Jephta failed to convert the chance.

Nigeria player Nathaniel Kparobo poses for a photo during the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cairo. Photo by: CAF.

Source: Facebook

Flying Eagles hold Kenya to draw

Nigeria resumed the second half with renewed energy, stringing together a series of passes but struggling to convert their momentum into clear chances on goal.

The Rising Stars capitalised on a lapse in Nigeria's play, winning a free-kick after a sloppy passage. Kenyan right winger William Gitamu stepped up and expertly restored his team's lead in the 68th minute.

However, just five minutes later, Nigeria found their equaliser. For the second consecutive match, captain Daniel Bameyi scored from the penalty spot, this time after substitute Mendos Rickson was brought down in the box by a desperate Kenyan challenge.

The 2-2 draw was enough to secure Nigeria's place in the quarterfinals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), putting them just one win away from qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Meanwhile, Group B leaders Morocco defeated Tunisia 3-1 in a thrilling North African derby.

Chelle to scout Nigeria U20 players ahead of Unity Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the upcoming Unity Cup, set to take place in London from May 27 to 31.

The former Mali national team boss will travel to Egypt to watch the Flying Eagles in their final group match against Kenya on Wednesday, May 7, at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria U20 stars Auwal Ibrahim and Daniel Bameyi have already impressed at the tournament, earning Most Valuable Player honours in matches against Tunisia and Morocco, respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng