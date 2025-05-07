Nigerians have expressed frustration over the Flying Eagles’ performance at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cairo

Nigeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in their third group stage match, coming from behind twice to earn a point

The team sits second in Group B with five points from one win and two draws, while group leaders Morocco top the table with seven points

The Flying Eagles played out a 2-2 draw against Kenya in their third Group B match on Wednesday evening, May 7, to secure qualification for the quarterfinals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria came from behind twice to earn a hard-fought point against a spirited Rising Stars side.

Kenya opened the scoring early through their captain, Wangaya Injehu, who calmly converted a 6th-minute penalty after a handball by Emmanuel Chukwu was confirmed by VAR.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles squad poses for team photo during FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Quarter Finals in Argentina. Photo by: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria responded in the 13th minute when top striker Nathaniel Kparobo slotted the ball into an empty net following a well-timed pass from Simon Cletus.

In the second half, Kenya regained the lead in the 68th minute through a superb free-kick from winger William Gitamu.

But the Flying Eagles hit back again just five minutes later, as captain Daniel Bameyi converted from the penalty spot after substitute Mendos Rickson was fouled in the box.

The Nigerian side are one win away from qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Daniel Bameyi of Nigeria walks in the field during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023. Photo by: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans unimpressed by draw against Kenya

Nigerian fans took to CAF’s official Facebook page to voice their disappointment with the Flying Eagles’ performance following the 2-2 draw against Kenya.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the match. Read them below:

Ib Kebbay wrote:

"So Nigeria couldn’t win against Kenya 🇰🇪😏 , very disappointing from your Sierra Leone bro."

Brian Njoroge answered:

"Kenya lacks defence they lead in every game but defenders are poor."

Said Dabel said:

"Good game Kenya 🇰🇪 Y’all played like lions today ,Funny how Nigerian fans before the match were busy saying 'easy win, easy 3 points' now look, Kenya came and kicked their maatakoos clean out the stadium.

"😂😂 Congratulations Kenya for turning 'easy game' into 'easy humiliation' Next time, less talking, more playing."

Oluwasegun Samuel Ayomide Bamidele added:

"These boys are not good. They would be fortunate to make it to the world cup. I wonder how they got selected."

โก๋อ้น เพดบูน บ้านป่าม่วง โก๋อ้นเพดบูน wrote:

"I can't believe that the Nigerian national team can only play like this. Their skills have dropped a lot. They are no longer a top team."

Gbenga Agbeye said:

"That team is a mess, only two players are good, Bamayi and the first goal scorer."

Jay Ekeson added:

"Nigeria has been very very poor with their performances since the beginning of this tournament, this isn’t what we were known for. The boys lack tactics in their games, everything in my country has been so badly affected due to bad governance. 🤦🏾‍♂️"

