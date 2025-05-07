Barcelona lost 7-6 on aggregate to Inter Milan in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League at San Siro on Tuesday night, May 6

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, took to social media to troll his colleague Temidayo Omoniyi, also known as Zlatan Ibile, a devoted Barcelona fan

Zlatan had confidently predicted that the Spanish team would thrash the Italian side in the second leg of the encounter

Adekunle Gold has taken to social media to troll the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Zanku Records, Zlatan Ibile.

In a series of tweets, Zlatan, an avid Barcelona supporter, had confidently predicted that the Spanish side would humiliate Inter Milan, even inviting some of his fans to watch the match with him.

The Nigerian rapper also shared a photo of himself wearing a Barcelona jersey with the caption, “UCL FINAL 2011.”

Zlatan Ibile and his friend pose after Manchester United and Barcelona qualified for the 2009 UEFA Champions League. Phptp by: @Zlatan_Ibile.

Barcelona came into the second leg of the semifinal after a thrilling 3-3 draw in Spain, hoping to pull off an upset against Inter Milan.

However, the Nerazzurri took a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from Lautaro Martínez and Hakan Calhanoglu. Barcelona fought back with goals from Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo to level the score.

Raphinha then gave Barcelona a 3-2 lead, but Francesco Acerbi equalised for Inter.

The decisive moment came in the 99th minute, when Davide Frattesi scored the winning goal, sealing Inter’s place in the final.

Adekunle Gold taunts Zlatan

Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has taken a playful jab at Zlatan Ibile following Barcelona’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

In a post on his X handle, the Nigerian singer-songwriter teased Zlatan. He said:

"Zlatan go dey cry like this."

His comment drew reactions, including one from comedian Officer Woos, who shared a video of Zlatan emotionally vibing to Adekunle Gold’s collaboration with Afro-Fuji legend Obesere.

Zlatan replies

Temidayo Omoniyi, also known as Zlatan Ibile, responded to Adekunle Gold in a light-hearted Instagram post.

The Nigerian rapper was seen eating Jollof rice while listening to one of his latest songs. Reflecting on how he used to take losses more personally, the 30-year-old wrote:

"When I was way younger, this food no go enter after the loss. I'm grateful for growth."

Adekunle Gold replied:

"Lmao! You no go give speech ke??"

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and his teammates react after losing 4-3 to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Photo by: Stefano Guidi.

Nigerians' reaction to Adekule Gold and Zlatan's banter

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Adekunle Gold to react on his comments on Zlatan.

@daram_ola said:

"What was the Haunty Simi reaction after the 4th goal?"

@Tripleniine wrote:

"He go quote on Thursday."

@Oblakoflagos added:

"I don already give am bucket 🪣."

@_Bryne_xx said:

"No worry. Tears go reach everybody."

@daram_ola wrote:

"Haha 😂 Ibile is coming for you Gold.

"Just wait till next tomorrow, once Manchester United is done, we can revisit this for now 😂😂😂."

Man predicts heartbreak for Barcelona fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Somalian man, Ahmed Mohamed Tahliil, predicted that Inter Milan would defeat Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Responding to a post by football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tahliil claimed that both the players and fans of the Catalan club would be left in tears following the match in Italy.

A devoted Manchester United supporter, he urged fellow football enthusiasts to trust his bold prediction.

