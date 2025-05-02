Mikel Obi has landed in Kenya, where the Nigerian football legend will host the watch party for Chelsea vs Liverpool

The former Nigerian international received a special welcome when he landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Although Liverpool have confirmed themselves as champions, Chelsea will go all out as they jostle for a European ticket

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has arrived in Kenya, where he will host the watch party of the English Premier League game between Chelsea and Liverpool.

E-Sports entity Afrigamer, in partnership with Football Fiesta, teamed up to bring an ultimate football experience to fans.

Mikel was treated to a heroic welcome when he landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Friday night.

Mikel Obi smiles during an event in Lagos. Photo: mikel_john_obi.

Source: Instagram

He was spotted dancing with the troupe that welcomed him as soon as he landed.

The Chelsea legend will headline the Chelsea vs Liverpool watch party on Sunday, May 4, at the Nairobi Club.

The Blues welcome the champions-in-waiting to the Stamford Bridge in a highly anticipated fixture.

Liverpool will be honoured with their first guard of honour shortly before the start of the encounter.

Arne Slot’s team secured the 2024-25 title after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham at Anfield, but they must wait until the season’s final day before they can lay their hands on the title

Guards of honour will greet them in each of their last four matches, softening fans’ eagerness to see the silverware.

Although Liverpool will play for pride, the clash is crucial for Chelsea’s Champions League ambitions.

The Blues currently sit fifth on the Premier League table, level on points with Nottingham Forest, who hold a game in hand.

Chelsea legend Mikel will be on official duty in Kenya, hosting a watch party for the fixture.

The ex-Super Eagles captain shared footage of the event on his Instagram handle, and his followers are eagerly anticipating.

John Obi Mikel played for Chelsea from the 2006-07 season to the 2016-17 season, totalling 11 seasons.

He made a total of 372 across all competitions for the London club and scored 6 goals.

Mikel won multiple titles during his time with the Blues, contributing significantly to their success, including the 2012 Champions League triumph, per talkSPORT.

Mikel Obi gives an interview during Player and Legends Interviews at The Athenee Hotel on May 15, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Pakawich Damrongkiattisak

Source: Getty Images

He won 2 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, 2 League Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League title and a host of others.

Mikel was primarily a defensive midfielder, known for his anchor role rather than goal-scoring.

Mikel speaks on Osimhen's transfer debacle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel stated the condition that will rule out any clubs interested in signing Victor Osimhen this summer.

Osimhen is expected to leave Turkish club Galatasaray after his season-long loan this summer and leave Napoli permanently after four years.

Mikel recently discussed the striker’s choice as the transfer window nears, opening early in June for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Asked if Manchester United could sign him without Champions League qualification, Mikel gave a candid reply, "If that’s the case, then he doesn’t go to United."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng