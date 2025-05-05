Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the current season

The England international defender announced his departure in a farewell video message on social media

Alexander-Arnold is set to join European giants Real Madrid as a free agent, with the confirmation expected soon

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool this summer at the expiration of his contract after 20 years at Merseyside, the club and player have confirmed.

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool’s academy as a seven-year-old in 2004 and progressed through the club's youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2006.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hangs his short on the corner flag after scoring Liverpool's lone goal against Leicester City. Photo by Catherine Ivill/AMA.

He won every trophy with the club including two Premier League titles, UEFA Champions League among other cups, domestically and internationally.

Alexander-Arnold sends message to Liverpool fans

Alexander-Arnold, 26, has confirmed his decision to leave reigning Premier League champions Liverpool this summer after weeks of speculation over his future.

The defender announced his decision and sent a farewell message to the fans in a video message on his X page.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life,” he wrote.

He claimed his silence over the issue was not to create a distraction for the team as they were chasing their 20th league crown, which they successfully captured after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 last week.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20…” he added.

“I’ve been blessed enough to live out my dreams here, and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die.”

The post generated mixed reactions from the Liverpool fans, many of whom felt betrayed that one of their greatest ever academy products is leaving the club for free.

@DavidHundeyin replied:

“Gutted man ☹️☹️ Thank you for everything Trent. Absolutely gutted though☹️”

@Hoyedortoon replied:

“Hard to take. Best Wishes, TAA. Thank you for your time at LFC.”

@OlisaRoberto replied:

“We won’t miss you. Ask Suarez, Coutinho and Wijnaldum.”

@nkhoma_stev replied:

“Thank you for the memories, Trent. You'll still be my favourite right back. I really respect your decision, and it's normal. It shouldn't be that hard for us to accept, as we also leave our workplaces for other employers. #YNWA.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold runs with the ball during Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Chelsea. Photo by Marc Atkins.

According to The Athletic, he will join Real Madrid with a proposed six year contract starting from July 1 close to being finalised. Madrid and Liverpool are in negotiations to allow him play for the Spanish club in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool target Super Eagles star

Legit.ng previously reported that Liverpool are targeting Super Eagles defender Ola Aina as a potential replacement for the departing Alexander-Arnold.

Aina’s contract at Nottingham Forest expires this summer and he has yet to agree another one, leaving him open to join another club as a free agent next season.

