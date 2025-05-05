Paris Saint-Germain will host Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final

PSG won the first leg 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to Ousmane Dembele's fourth-minute goal

A dog has predicted the full-time result of the second leg by heading balls into bins labelled with logos

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are bracing up for their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG have an advantage ahead of the second leg after beating Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, but the encounter is far from over, with all to play for in Paris.

Both sides suffered 2-1 losses in their league matches at the weekend. Luis Enrique’s heavily rotated side lost to RC Strasbourg, while Mikel Arteta’s full-strength team lost to AFC Bournemouth.

Dog predicts PSG vs Arsenal

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, a dog has predicted the full-time result of the second leg, and it is bad news for the English club.

The dog headed five balls towards bins labelled with each club’s logos, and it headed three into PSG’s bins, while two went astray, suggesting a 3-0 win for the French side.

Four of those balls bounced off Arsenal’s bin before either entering PSG’s bin or going astray, indicating possible ‘almost’ situations and missed chances costing the Gunners.

Enrique speaks about Arsenal not rotating

PSG boss Luis Enrique was quizzed during his post-match conference about what he thinks about his opponent on Wednesday, not rotating for their match on Saturday.

“Mr. Arteta has his way of working, Mr. Enrique has his. I don’t know which is better. They had rest periods when we didn’t. Apart from the result, all the objectives I had set were achieved,” he said, as quoted by GFFN.

Arteta defends lack of rotation

Mikel Arteta admitted that PSG had the luxury of rotating their squad because they were champions already, but his team still has a lot to play for in the Premier League.

“Well, I don't know. They won the league, so they have the luxury to do that. We haven't because we still have a lot to do in the Premier League…” he said as quoted by arsenal.com.

“We have a lot to do, yeah, because mathematically we are not qualified, we haven't earned the right to finish second yet. So we still have a lot to do.”

Five Premier League teams will play in the Champions League next season and with three matches left, teams from second to seventh place can still pick any of the four spots left.

Injury news for PSG vs Arsenal

The French side have no new injury concerns and are still hopeful that Ousmane Dembele, who limped off in the first leg, can be fit to start or play a part in the second leg.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was ruled out of the loss to Bournemouth due to an unspecified injury, while captain Martin Odegaard, despite playing 90 minutes on Saturday, is a doubt for the second leg.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's loss

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal's loss to Bournemouth, admitting that his team did not do enough to win the match.

He urged his team to use all the negative energy they have built up from the match to face PSG on Wednesday for a chance to reach the Champions League final.

